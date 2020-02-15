I’ve been covering high school sports for just under 20 years, and I’ve reported on pretty much every sport — from football to lacrosse and everything in between.
But I can honestly say that the sport that is the most like a family is wrestling — and the Pennsylvania wrestling family lost one of its most beloved members last January when legendary photographer Bill Ennis passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
I knew for a few weeks that I was going to write this column, and I’ll admit that I put it off several times because I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
Bill and I weren’t close friends, but we were what I would call “wrestling friends.”
Over the past 19 years covering the sport in Pennsylvania, New York and Maine, I’ve made plenty of “wrestling friends,” but the times I got to spend with Bill matside will always be very special to me.
Bill and I worked together a lot over the years as I helped put together this North Section project. Many times his photos would be on the cover, and I can truly say his work brought this section to life.
For more than a decade, Bill and I would talk down on the floor of the old Hershey Park Arena and later the Giant Center as we covered NTL wrestlers searching for gold. We also both had birthdays in early March, so many times we would be celebrating in one of our favorite places.
I took a job in Maine back in 2014, and I would be away from the area until last March. During that time it was difficult not being able to make the trip to Hershey, but I loved following Bill on Facebook as he captured every moment.
When I think back on my time with Bill — whether it was at the Magic Dome in Williamsport or in Hershey — there’s not one particular moment that sticks out. It’s a collection of incredible conversations about wrestling, but also plenty of moments where it was easy to see that Bill Ennis was not only a great photographer, he was an amazing human being.
Everyone knows Bill was a legend with the camera, but the reason why his passing was so tough and why everyone was honoring him was because of the type of person he was.
I watched from Maine as person after person posted on Facebook remembering Bill, and I cried when I saw Penn State wrestling honor him during one of the Nittany Lions’ matches after he passed.
Returning to Hershey for the PIAA Wrestling Championships has been something I’ve wanted to do since I moved away in 2014, but it’s just not going to be the same.
One reason I loved going down to Hershey was getting a chance to hang out with other wrestling journalists matside — and at the top of that list was Bill Ennis.
I guarantee there will be moments where I stop and think about Bill while sitting inside the Giant Center — and I know he will be looking down watching all the action from the best seat in the house.
