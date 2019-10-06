NEWARK VALLEY — Cardinals running backs Raidyn Ford and Caden Bennett had career days both rushing for over 100 yards in rout of the Eagles.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor had no answer for the running offense of Newark Valley in the first quarter.
The Cardinals utilized an option play, pitching the ball to Caden Bennettt who broke away for a huge 55-yard touchdown for the opening score of the game.
Three minutes later, Ford said “I will have what Bennett is having,” breaking away for a 61-yard touchdown. Bennettt would put the icing on the cake scoring his second rushing touchdown of
the game before the first quarter ended.
“Big plays killed us. We knew they had that capability and hats off to them they came out and executed” Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Head Coach Mike Chafee said.
James Sutherlin opened the second quarter with a 30-yard rushing touchdown, but with the Eagles still trailing 21-6 due to a missed point after attempt, the chances of a comeback seemed slim. Those chances got even slimmer on the kickoff following the touchdown as Bennett returned the kick almost untouched for an 85-yard touchdown.
The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor offense failed to move the ball in the first half. On the other hand, the Cardinals offense was firing on all cylinders as Mike Wandell added salt to the wound by completing an 80-yard touchdown pass to Jake Armstrong and extending the Newark Valley lead to 33-6 heading into halftime.
The Eagles defense came out revitalized in the second half. A combination of both the Cardnials taking the foot off the gas, and the Eagles offense struggling resulted in neither team scoring in the second half.
“I was proud of the way our defense came out in the second half. Our coaching staff challenged our guys to come out and play better after halftime, and we didn’t let them score in the second half so that’s a positive to take away” Chafee said.
Matthew Byrne struggled mightily, finishing the game 5-of-23 for 21 yards and 1 interception. The Eagles were only able to get 166 total offensive yards with 125 coming from James Sutherlin who rushed for 110 yards and had 15 receiving yards.
Ford finished the game with 182 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. Bennett was the star of the game finishing with 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including the kickoff return. Both Ford and Bennett also had an interception on the other side of the ball.
Newark Valley improved to 2-3 putting themselves in the thick of the division race at 2-0. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor fell to 1-4 and 0-21 in divisional play, but Chafee has not given up hope on winning the division title.
“Our goal of trying to capture a division title is still on the table for us” Chafee said. “It’s going to be a tight race all the way down to the wire and I think we have as good as chance as anybody so that goal is still in front of us and is attainable.”
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor looks to get back in the win column Friday hosting Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in a homecoming night matchup at 7 p.m. at Candor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.