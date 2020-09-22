NICHOLS — The North-Penn Mansfield golf team went 5-0 at Monday afternoon’s Northern Tier League Golf Match at Tioga Country Club, improving to 23-0 on the season and remaining in first place in the NTL.

The Tigers shot 361 as a team, and were led by an 89 from senior Reese White.

Senior Brock Hamblin shot an 81 for Wellsboro, helping his team finish second on the day. Wellsboro remains in second place in the NTL with a 18-5 record.

Athens shot 392 and took third place for its best finish of the season. Sophomore Cameron Sullivan led the Wildcats with an 88.

Sayre bounced back this week, finishing one stroke behind Athens to take fourth place on the day. Junior Kannon VanDuzer was Sayre’s top finisher, shooting an 89.

Despite a strong performance from senior Joel Heck, Cowanesque Valley shot 398 as a team and finished fifth. However, the team remains in third place in the NTL with a 13-10 record.

Wyalusing finished in sixth with a team score of 415.

Towanda was unable to participate in the match, as the school is dealing with a COVID case.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Load comments