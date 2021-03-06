LEWISBURG — Neither Athens nor host Lewisburg were all that sharp as they began their District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal on Friday.
But sophomore Mason Lister and the rest of the Wildcats would eventually warm up, as they took a 55-41 road victory over the Green Dragons to advance in the tournament.
For No. 5 Athens (12-9), which was led by Lister’s game-high 18 points, it was the second straight win over Lewisburg in the district quarterfinals. Now the Wildcats will play at Danville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“It was a good win for the team tonight. We played well here last year, so I was okay with coming here (for the quarterfinals again),” said Athens coach Jim Lister. “Did we want to play at home, yeah we did, but if I had to come somewhere this is a good place. We have good vibes here, and it obviously showed here again tonight.”
And for No. 4 Lewisburg (10-9), it was another disappointing end to the season.
“It’s tough for the season to come to an end, and I know personally this season has been really, really hard for coaches due to COVID and with all of the requirements going on,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman. “We’re very upset for the season to come to an end. I was really hoping that today could be a bright spot we can look back on when it was all said and done.
“The game just didn’t go our way. You can’t score nine points in (the first half) and expect to win a basketball game,” added Salsman.
Athens led by just 9-5 after the first quarter, but in the second period the Wildcats’ lead grew to double digits at the half (21-9) following 3-pointers from Nolan Carling and James Benninger-Jones.
“We played very good defense. If you can hold a team like Lewisburg to nine points in the first half — we’re doing well on that end of things,” said coach Lister. “We’re young, we’re long and we’re athletic, and we make it tough for teams to score because of that.
“Offensively, I think we struggled a little bit in the first half because I think the kids were amped up and they missed too many easy, chip shots,” added Athens’ coach. “We can’t do that. We need to make those shots. We should’ve had a much larger lead in the first half based on how well we were playing defense.”
In the third period the game would tighten up when Lewisburg’s Forrest Zelechoski nailed a pair of 3-pointers and Joey Martin sunk one to bring the Green Dragons back to within seven points at 34-27.
“We do fight, and we have kids who definitely fight, but we don’t always fight hard in practice. So we don’t simulate some of this stuff, and if you’re not always playing hard at practice, and when you get into these high-pressure games it feels foreign, and we need it to feel like just another day in the gym.”
Athens then just pulled away in the fourth when the Wildcats began the final period with an 8-2 run which consisted of four points from both Mason Lister and Carling. Mason Lister followed that up with four more points down the stretch to put the game away for the visitors.
In addition to his 18 points, Mason Lister also had seven rebounds and four steals, plus JJ Babcock added 10 boards.
“Mason is growing, he’s doing well and he’s getting better every game. He works hard, he’s aggressive and he enjoys playing the game of basketball,” said coach Lister, Mason’s father.
Now, it’s on to Danville for Athens.
“We’ll give the guys a day off, but we got to get back to work and get ready,” added Athens’ coach. “We had a great week of practice, and the kids worked hard all week and I think it showed (Friday), especially on the defensive end.
District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal
No. 5 Athens 55, No. 4 Lewisburg 41
at Lewisburg Area High School
Score by quarters
Athens 9-12-13-21 — 55
Lewisburg 5- 4-18-14 — 41
Athens (12-9) 55
Tucker Brown 2 2-3 6; Mason Lister 5 3-4 18; JJ Babcock 2 1-2 5; Nolan Carling 4 0-0 9; Jon Smith 0 0-0 0; Troy Pritchard 4 3-6 11; Chris Mitchell 1 1-2 3; James Benninger-Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 10-17 55.
3-point goals: Lister 3, Carling, Benninger-Jones.
Lewisburg (10-9) 41
Dante Sims 2 1-6 6; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Joey Martin 2 2-4 7; Cam Michaels 4 0-2 9; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 1 5-7 8; Forrest Zelechoski 3 4-4 11. Totals: 12 12-23 41.
3-point goals: Zelechoski, Magyar, Michaels, Martin, Sims.
