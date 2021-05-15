ATHENS — NTL athletes got one last tuneup before districts in the NTL Coaches’ Invitational.
While the event was a non-scoring meet this year, there were some huge performances on the night.
Wyalusing senior Kashawn Cameron shattered the Rams school record in the long jump with a leap of 22-feet, 8 1/2-inches.
Williamson’s Seth Neal was second and Mason Kelsey of Williamson took third, both going over 20 feet in the event.
Williamson’s Charly Slusser set a new PR in the girls’ long jump at 16-feet, 11-inches. She was followed by Mya Thompson and McKenna Schaeffer of Towanda. Thompson also went over 16-feet with a leap of 16-feet, 1 1/2-inches.
Cameron won the 100 in 11.44 followed by Wellsboro’s Joe Grab and Jack Poirier.
Grab won the 200 in 23.61 followed by Poirier and Conner Foust of Canton, and in the 400 Ryan Lasusa of Athens won in 53.57, followed by Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk and Elias Kaufman of Williamson.
Seth Neal won the 800 in 2:03.93 followed by Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk in 2:04.29 and Athens’ Kyle Anthony in 2:05.87, the three best times in the NTL this year.
Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield won the 1600 in 4:44.41 followed by Williamson’s Nathaniel Welch and Kristian Mizdail, and in the 3200 Shedden won in 10:36.27 followed by Athens’ Matt Gorsline and Welch.
Sam Rudy of Wellsboro won the 110 hurdles in 17.57 followed by Athens’ Levi Kuhns and Darevin Curlee of Wyalusing.
Duncan Kerr of Williamson won the 300 hurdles in 43.30 followed by Curlee and Rudy.
In the 400 relay Brian Arnold, Cameron, Nolan Oswald and Joey Gonsauls won for Wyalusing in 45.34.
Anthony, Lasusa, Justin Lynch and Ryan Thompson won the 1600 relay for Athens in 3:40.37, and in the 3200 relay Anthony, Connor Dahl, Matt Gorsline and Lynch won in 8:46.25.
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing won the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches, followed by NEB’s Austin Kithcart and Caiden Williams of Canton.
Nick Place of Towanda won the pole vault at 11-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammate Mitchell Mosier and Sayre’s Bobby Benjamin.
Logan Lambert of Towanda won the triple jump at 41-feet, 6-inches, followed by Caiden Alexander of NPM and Oswald.
Asher Ellis of Athens won the shot at 46-feet, 5 3/4-inches followed by NEB’s Dan Seeley and Jacob Palfreyman of Wyalusing.
Ellis won his second event of the day in the discus with a throw of 141-feet, 10-inches followed by Seeley and Athens’ Ian Wright, and Ellis completed the throws trifecta winning the javelin with a throw of 166-feet, 1-inch, followed by Body Burleigh of NPM and Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton.
Olivia Haley of Wyalusing won the 100 in 13.44 followed by Williamson’s Slusser and Scout Abel.
Haley won the 200 in 27.66 followed by Abel and Emma Roe of Athens.
Roe won the 400 in 1:02.71 followed by Williamson’s Kyra Daley and Kassandra Kerin of Wyalusing.
Emma Bronson won the 800 for Athens in 2:32.69 followed by Canton’s Camille McRoberts and Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown.
Bronson won the 1600 in 5:36.52 followed by Sayre’s Carrie Claypool and McRoberts. Bronson actually swept the distance events, winning the 3200 in 12:35.99 followed by Claypool and Carina Beebe of Wyalusing.
Chelsea Hungerford of Williamson won the 100 hurdles in 18.00 followed by Athens’ Emily Henderson and Williamson’s Kirsten Crain.
Hannah Walker of Athens won the 300 hurdles in 49.76 followed by Hungerford and Williamson’s Evelyn Louca.
In the 400 relay Haley, Mia Wilcox, Hannah Ely and Layla Botts of Wyalusing won in 53.76, and Leah Liechty, Roe, Thompson and Walker won the 1600 relay for Athens in 4:26.07.
Sierra Allen, Kayla Beebe, Carina Beebe and Brown won the 3200 relay for Wyalusing in 10:46.29.
Slusser won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Ely and Madison Armitage of Wyalusing.
Marie Scarborough of Wyalusing won the pole vault at 7-feet, 6-inches followed by Towanda’s Olivia Sparbanie and Priscilla Newton of Wyalusing.
Thompson won the triple jump at 31-feet, 8-inches followed by Towanda’s Hannah Ryck and Sparbanie.
Canton’s Reagan Kelley won the shot at 29-feet, 3 1/2-inches followed by Wellsboro’s Kiyah Boyce and Grace Harlan.
NEB’s Paige Howell won the discus at 99-feet, followed by Athens’ Olivia Bartlow and Emma Pernaselli.
Emma Coolidge of Wellsboro won the javelin at 107-feet, 1-inch, followed by Addie Schmitt of Williamson and Alina Pietrzyk of Wellsboro.
