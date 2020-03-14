Athlete of the Month: Sidney Tomasso

WAVERLY — There weren’t many lofty expectations placed on Waverly’s girls basketball team in the 2019-2020 season. The Lady Wolverines lost Alex Tomasso and Wendi Hammond from the season before to graduation and Elle Nittinger the year before them. That trio had done a lot for Waverly’s squad over the last few seasons.
Sidney Tomasso was always in the wings, just out of the limelight. She finally got the chance to put her stamp on the team in this, her junior season. After leading up to February with a couple of 30-plus-point games, she scored her 1,000th career point — against Vestal — on February 18. With the team’s scoring load on her shoulders, she finished the season with 392 points — 19.6 per game — and the Most Valuable Player nod for the IAC’s South Large School division.
Tomasso said getting to the 1,000-point mark this season was a bit of a surprise.
“I wasn’t really expecting it,” she noted. “Some people were telling me I was close, but I was trying to keep it on the down low and not think about it. I tried to not focus on that even before, but going into next year I’ll try to just play my game.”
Ah, yes. She does have a next year. Two of last three Lady Wolverines players to top the 1,000-point mark did so in their junior seasons. Nittinger did it as a junior. Alex Tomasso, Sidney’s older sister, hit the mark as a senior.
“I think we surprised a lot of people this year,” said Sidney Tomasso. “I think people underestimated us and didn’t think we’d go very far. I’m happy with how we turned out.”
And the younger Tomasso had a lot to do with that.
“I definitely tried to push a lot of the girls to work harder in practice and Kennedy, coming from Athens, had to learn a bunch of new things — a new game, pretty much,” she said. “I was really happy with how everyone played.”
Sidney said that her leadership role came from watching her “elders.”
“It was a lot different from last year and the year before, but watching Elle (Nittinger), Alex (Tomasso) and Wendi (Hammond) helped me transition into a leadership role. I saw how they were with me so I took what they did and did the same with the younger girls.”
Now, Tomasso is looking forward to her senior season. With her milestone out of the way, she can just play ball.
“We’re definitely going to get a lot better. We have a lot of younger girls coming up who have potential. They’ll work with us over the summer and I’ll keep pushing them in practice. It’s helped that our JV girls practiced with us a lot.”
Getting to know...
SIDNEY TOMASSO
Favorite Subject: Math
Favorite Pro Team: None.
Favorite Local Restaurant: Tomasso’s
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite Movie: Mission Impossible and Harry Potter
Future plans: I want to go to college and play basketball. I think I’m going to major in business. I really like the college my sister (Alex) goes to (Merrimack). I’ve been looking to go there and to be with her would be really nice.
