Lady Wolverines blank Notre Dame

SOUTHPORT — Whenever girls soccer teams from Waverly and Notre Dame get together on the pitch you can expect a good game.
Waverly, ranked fifth in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association poll, made sure the game wasn’t close Thursday night, netting three first half goals and adding four in the second half for a 7-0 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win.
“Tonight was a great game. Any game versus Elmira really brings out the best in us,” said Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan. “We made some minor mistakes in the first half, but we cleaned it up the second half.”
Gabby Picco and Melina Ortiz teamed up on Waverly’s first goal with Ortiz getting the assist on Picco’s goal nine minutes into the game. Picco then assisted on a Lea VanAllen goal with 13 minutes to go in the half, and Kennedy Westbrook took advantage of a poor punt by the Crusaders’ goalie to score unassisted with eight minutes to go.
“Lea VanAllen was on fire tonight. Lea made good work of some well placed passes thanks to Gabby (who assisted three of her five goals),” said Hogan. “Lea used her unmatched speed to run onto these balls and took on the goalie one-on-one for most of her goals.
The second half was the Lea VanAllen show as she scored all four goals in a five-minute span. Sadie VanAllen assisted on the first of the four with 23 minutes to play. The second came two minutes later with no assist. Just a minute after that, Picco found Lea VanAllen for another goal and the same combination worked again just two minutes after that.
“The game was increasingly physical, but it forced us to make better, quicker decisions,” said Hogan. “Cora Smith had one of her strongest games this season. She was patient and smart. Gabby and Melina are crucial play makers for this team. I love to watch these girls run off the ball. Their speed is unbelievable.”
Waverly’s Kaitlyn Clark recorded six saves and the Crusaders, who had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks, had 13 saves.
Waverly will play at Sayre at 6 p.m. Saturday.
