Head coach: Mike Chaffee
Assistant coaches: Craig Bennett, Geno Martone, Josh Wilcox
2018 record: 3-6
Key returners: Matthew Byrne, James Sutherlin, Nash Whitmore, Jacob Campolito, Phillip Rhoades, Alex Morse, Evan Barnett, Marcus Rypkema, Shance Feenaughty.
Key newcomers: Kolden Foster, Devin Beach, Joel Dougherty, Hunter Haynes, Garrett Cooke, Nick Thomas.
Season Outlook: The Eagles were in pretty much every game they played last season as five of their six losses came by eight points or less.
Chaffee and company will be looking to win those close games in 2019.
“I think a lot of it for us is confidence. Guys knowing that they can play with those teams that have traditionally been a little better than us in years past,” said Chaffee on how his team can flip the script this season. “Having the confidence that we can execute the stuff that we do here in practice. Being able to work a little bit harder and knowing you have to put in a little bit more effort than we did last year to get over that hump and win those close games.”
The Eagles lost plenty of talent from last year’s team, but they do return junior quarterback Matthew Byrne and running back James Sutherlin (see feature story above).
Despite returning some skilled upperclassmen, Chaffee knows he will have to rely on some younger guys this year.
“We are looking to be competitive in class C. We are building off of what we did last year as a program. We played in a lot of close games but are looking to find ways to win those game. We have a lot of underclassmen that are going to contribute in multiple ways and they will be a big reason for our success this year,” Chaffee said.
League Outlook: Chaffee is looking forward to competing in Section IV Football Conference’s Division III this season — but he knows it will be a challenge, week in and week out.
“We have a very competitive league again this year. Being split into two sides allows us to compete for a division title which is a motivating factor for us. I feel like all of the teams on our schedule are going to be very tough, and we have our work cut out for us,” Chaffee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.