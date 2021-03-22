OWEGO —The SVEC Eagles field hockey team has had a limited time playing on a field in the 2021 spring season. However, that did not seem to phase them as they returned to the field for the first time in over a week in a shootout victory over Owego. The Eagles used two key goals in the second half to soar past the Tioga Tigers by a score of 3-1.
“We’ve been practicing in a small gym with 20 girls so it’s been tough putting things together,” said SVEC Head Coach Abby Gentile. “It’s really nice being able to play on a field and I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to figure things out on the fly.”
The contest remained scoreless after the first quarter, but the Eagles jumped out to an advantage in the second quarter, that they never looked back from.
The team received a goal early in the second as Rhiana Lawrence scored on a penalty corner, a category that the Eagles held an advantage over the Tigers by a count of 10-4.
The Eagles held a 1-0 lead into the fourth quarter when they were able to extend their lead with two goals to end the game. Adriana Newman struck gold with 13:30 left to go in the contest while her teammate McKenzie Marsh scored the final goal of the game with 6:50 to go.
Those two goals that would eventually put away the game were sandwiched by a Shelby Retorto goal for the Tigers that was assisted by Olivia Ayres. That would tally the score at 3-1 for the Eagles keeping them undefeated in the early season.
Along with the clear advantage on penalty corners, the Eagles also dominated the shots on goal category. They held the Tigers to just five shots while the Eagles tallied 14.
SVEC goalie Bella Young had four saves while letting in one goal. Tigers goalie Aubrey Nichols recorded 12 saves in the loss.
“I thought we played very well today,” said Gentile. “We did a nice job of transitioning defense into offense.”
The SVEC Eagles now move to 2-0 on the season while the Tigers fall to 0-2. The Eagles will play at Owego on Friday night, while the Eagles and Tigers will meet up again at Owego on Saturday afternoon.
