Tioga stuns Waverly

TIOGA — Colder than the night outside, Waverly’s girls basketball team couldn’t buy a basket early in Friday night’s Interscholastic Athletic Conference game at Tioga.
Tioga, on the other hand, was solid most of the night.
The result was a 63-52 win for Tioga.
Liv Ayres nailed three three-pointers in the first quarter as Tioga took a 16-7 lead that was trimmed to 16-10 at the end of the quarter on a half-court heave by Kennedy Westbrook.
Waverly was able to hit a few more shots in the second period and set up its press. Waverly rode that to a 27-25 lead before Tioga used a late-period run to lead 31-29 at the half.
The Tigers pulled away after the break.
With Sidney Tomasso under wraps after a 12-point first half, Tioga added two points to its halftime lead on balanced scoring as Giovanna Rossi and Ayers had six points each, Julie Bellis had five points and others had a few points here and there.
In the fourth quarter, Chloe Bellis slammed the door with seven of her 11 points.
Ayres finished with 18 points and got plenty of help. Eve Wood had 12 points and 10 rebounds; Giovanna Rossi wound up with 12 points and 12 rebounds; and Bellis ended the game with 11 rebounds, seven points and six assists.
Tomasso finished the night with 17 points to lead Waverly and Westbrook had 11 of her 16 points in the second half to try to keep her team afloat. Morgan Adams and Paige Lewis added seven points each for the Lady Wolverines.
Tioga will play in the Kazalski Tournament at Bainbridge-Guilford on Dec. 26 and 27.
Waverly will face Towanda in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament on at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.