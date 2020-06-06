The Tioga Central community was stunned when the news of 18-year-old Mason Booser’s passing broke.
Booser, a standout athlete and popular senior at Tioga High, was killed in a dirt bike accident on Saturday, May 31.
On Monday, hundreds of people from Tioga Center and beyond came together to honor Mason’s life in a candlelight vigil. A community and a senior class that has already been through so much, showed what the saying “Tioga Strong” is all about.
“The community came together like it does, and that was uplifting the other night at the candlelight vigil. People have reached out to me, not just to see how I’m doing but how the kids are doing,” said Tioga football coach Nick Aiello, who coached Mason throughout high school. “The community is trying to stay together and be there for one another. A lot of people are reaching out with a helping hand and letting you know they are there and thinking about you and that’s always nice to hear.”
One of Booser’s best friends Sam Taylor believes Monday’s vigil helped the Class of 2020 during this incredibly tough time.
“We have a senior group chat right now and it’s just lighting up. Everybody feels good about the vigil. They got a lot of emotions out. I feel like that was good for our whole community because I feel like if we didn’t have it, then all the emotions would be building up inside and nobody would have been able to get anything out. I think it was good to watch the video, to hear me and David (MacWhinnie) talk, to hear Mr. Roe talk and just remind everybody about all the good,” Taylor said.
Remembering Mason
According to his friends, Mason was a kind and caring person — and that was evident all the way back in elementary school.
“He was the sweetest kid ever. Even at that age, he was always looking for someone to help. He was always worried about other people and not himself when he had a lot going on too,” said David MacWhinnie on Mason during his younger years.
“He’s always really been the same. He hasn’t changed much. Always super athletic, always playing sports. He was the kid coming in from recess dripped down in sweat … everything he did was just full effort for sure,” Taylor added.
That strong work ethic never left Mason.
“He’d get out of practice and go work at the farm. That’s just the type of kid he was. He never had a free moment,” Taylor said. “(He was) always on the high honor roll with playing three sports and working his ass off in practice and then going right to work, getting home at 10 o’clock at night, getting up and doing it all again the next day.”
Mason’s high school coaches echoed that sentiment.
“It’s already been said about him, but just a real nice kid. From a coaching standpoint, (he was) a kid that was always going to work hard for you and a kid that always gave all that he had,” Aiello said.
“He was very coachable ... he did every drill in full speed,” Tioga head baseball coach and assistant football coach Kevin Evanek added.
Tioga wrestling coach Kris Harrington got a surprise this past season when Mason decided to come out for the squad. But by the time the season was over, he was an integral member of the Tigers’ championship team.
“He knew we had some holes in our upper middle (weights) and he said ‘I think I can help you guys,’” Harrington recalled. “He was an extremely hard worker. He asked a lot of questions, and to see the growth he had in just six weeks in a sport that takes 12 to 15 years to actually figure out what you’re doing is really impressive. He was a match away from qualifying for sectionals with six weeks of wrestling training.”
Sports were an important part of Mason’s life — and it made his bond with his friends even stronger.
“(We) always had this competition on who could score the first touchdown. That started junior year and he always beat me. Our senior year, we were playing, and obviously he had already scored a touchdown, and I scored my touchdown and he was the first person there,” MacWhinnie said. “He said to me ‘you did it, you finally did it.’ He always wanted other things for other people for them to look back on and cherish moments like that.”
Taylor recalled a special moment after one of Mason’s football games.
“One of my favorite moments was when they walked off the field after Senior Night and he had a knee injury so he couldn’t play. He came off and was a little teary-eyed and he just gave me a big hug. That was just a moment where we really connected,” Taylor said.
‘The best thing in the world’
One thing that everyone mentions when talking about Mason was his smile.
“His smile ... God, every time you looked at that kid and he smiled, it literally just filled your heart with, like I don’t even know how to explain it. It was the best thing in the world,” MacWhinnie said.
“He was a really likable kid and he was a kid that you would remember. If you ever met him, you would remember his smile for one. He was good natured, very nice and down to earth,” Aiello said.
“He’s just a sweetheart of a kid ... He was just a selfless kid, a great smile and you know he was a magnet. People wanted to be around him because he’s always happy and a positive kid,” Harrington added.
That infectious smile was just part of the package for Mason, according to his friends and coaches.
“This might sound a little cheesy, but a relationship problem or any problem in life, I felt very comfortable going to him about. I knew it would stay between me and him. Just the definition of a great friend,” Taylor said.
“We’d always end up right by each other’s side in the end. Whether it came down to just playing sports or hanging out, he was always someone you could always count on,” MacWhinnie added.
Mason also had a gift for reading the room.
“He was the best friend I had at telling the mood. If he walked into class and he could tell it was going to be a pretty lax day, he would be the class clown or be the one making the jokes,” Taylor said. “If he came in on test day, he was dead serious, not making any jokes. He kind of set the mood for the day and it was always the right move.”
‘This one hurts’
The Tioga community will look to heal as time goes on, but there’s no doubt that this community and the entire country lost someone with endless potential to do great things.
After high school, Mason was planning on enlisting in the United States Marine Corps — a move that if you knew him would make perfect sense.
“When he turned 18, I want to say it was a few weeks after that, and he brought up the idea of joining the Marines — and once that kid has something in his head, he won’t ever get it out. He went and took the steps to become a Marine,” MacWhinnie said. “He always wanted to be in the service of some sort because again he wanted to help people as much as he could.”
Aiello believes Mason was working hard to do all the right things as he looked forward to his future.
“I just kind of got that sense his whole senior year that he was just kind of taking command of his own life and making decisions that he would be proud of. I also think it speaks to the type of kid he was — willing to sacrifice himself, whether it be for the team, for his country, it really reflects who Mason was,” Aiello said.
The saying is “time heals all wounds,” but for the Tioga community, this one is going to take a while.
“This one hurts. This is definitely a tragedy in every sense of the word,” said Aiello. “You could tell he was looking forward to his life after high school. This is just a life cut way too short.”
