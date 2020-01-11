TOWANDA — Towanda posted eight falls and took advantage of a forfeit in a 54-24 Northern Tier League wrestling win over Troy.
“The kids wrestled well,” said Towanda Coach Bill Sexton.
Down 3-0 after the first match, Towanda got a first period pin from Evan Johnson at 152.
Troy matched that at 160, but Will Bowen got a pin three minutes, 41 seconds in for a 12-9 lead.
Troy managed to tie the match at 12-12 before the Black Knights pulled away.
After a forfeit win to Clay Watkins at 195, First period pins at 220 and 285 by Alex Perez and Aaron Herlt, respectively, gave Towanda took a 30-12 lead.
At 106 and 113, respectively, Troy standout Seth Seymour and Towanda’s Tyler Hawley traded pins. At 120 and 126, respectively, Towanda’s MyKee Nowell and Troy’s Sheldon Seymour traded pins.
By the time Wyatt Delamater took the mat for Towanda at 132, the match was in the bag for the Knights. His pin and that of Skyler Allen at 138 set the final score.
Towanda will host Waverly at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.