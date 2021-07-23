NEW BERLIN — A seesaw game of momentum pushed Jersey Shore over Athens in a game that felt a lot closer than the scoreboard depicted. A lot of that had to do with a seven-run outburst in the final inning from Jersey Shore to help them to a 14-5 win in Sectional play at the Junior level.
After winning the first game between the two teams, Athens took the long way through the bracket, falling on Wednesday to Warrior Run putting them right back with Jersey Shore for a trip to the Sectional Finals.
This time around Jersey Shore had a full day’s worth of rest over Athens. That propelled the visiting team on the scoreboard to jump out to a fast start, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings to race out to a 6-1 lead.
The silver and black then took advantage of the opportunity to jump back into the game to force themselves back into contention. A two-run third inning cut the lead back to three. The Junior squad used two runs from a double by Nick Grazul to drive in Cooper Robinson and a single from Karper Green to send Grazul home.
Two scoreless innings by the Athens defense kept Jersey Shore from another spurt of runs. In the end, Jersey Shore had other plans.
They returned the favor from Tuesday when Athens put up seven runs in the second to jump on top. Jersey Shore spotted seven of their own to seal the game in the top of the seventh. By then it was too late when Athens scored two runs to produce the final deficit of nine.
Despite only scoring five runs, the team was able to rack up hits. They tallied up eight as a team, led by Grazul and Green. Grazul hit a double into left field as well as a single while Green knocked in two singles. Cooper Robinson had a team-best two runs around the bases.
Athens again used two pitchers in the contest, but Carson Rowe carried the majority of the load on the hill, throwing 5 1/3 innings. In that span he threw just three walks while only allowing four runs. He was also able to strike out five batters. Dylan Saxon started the game and threw 20 pitches, while Green finished the game with 1 1/3 innings of relief.
The Athens Junior All-Star team finishes its season after taking third-place in the Sectional tournament. Jersey Shore advances to play Warrior Run in the final round today, game two is tomorrow if necessary.
