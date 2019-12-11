LANSING — Three up, three down.

As was the case in the Wolverines’ first two meets of the season, Waverly won every event on the way to a 130-50 win over Lansing Tuesday evening.

The Wolverines were led by quadruple winners Mike Atanasoff, Kaden Wheeler, Collin Keefer, and Ryan Bennett. Gage Streeter won the diving with a score of 231.80.

Atanasoff won the 200 individual medley with a time of two minutes, 11.45 seconds and the 100 breast with a time of 1:08.23. He also teamed with Wheeler, Bennett and Brandon Clark to win the 200 medley relay in 1:53.80 and with Bennett, Keefer and Josh Lee to win the 200 free relay in 1:44.10.

Keefer added a win in the 200 free with a time of 2:10.13 and the 500 free with a time of 5:42.74. He also teamed with Wheeler, Oscar Williams and Dillon Madigan to win the 400 free relay with a time of 3:57.25.

Bennett added wins in the 50 free with a time of 24.33 and in the 100 free with a time of 55.51.

Wheeler’s other wins came in the 100 fly with a time of 1:03.27 and the 100 back with a time of 1:01.23.

Waverly travels to Odessa-Montour Thursday.

Load comments