TROY — Kannon VanDuzer went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI as Sayre downed Troy 7-3 in an American Legion game Thursday afternoon.
Sayre put six runs on the board over the course of the first three innings and never trailed in improving to 3-1.
Jake Burgess added a single, RBI and run; Tanner Green had a single and two runs; Jackson Hubbard matched Jack Ennis with a single and RBI each; and Zack Garrity scored a run for Sayre Post 283.
Dom Fabbri went the distance on the mound for Sayre, striking out four while allowing five hits and three walks. None of Troy’s runs were earned.
Evan Short led Troy with a double and two runs scored.
Sayre will host Athens at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Canton 11, Athens 6
CANTON — Athens cut a 2-0 deficit in half in the top of the third but the host squad scored three runs in the fourth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.
Athens out-hit Canton 13-11, but the host team took better advantage of its opportunities.
Jaren Glisson had a good day at the plate for Athens, going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a stolen base. Karter Rude added three singles, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI, and Nick Jacobs had two singles and a run.
Also for Athens, Josiah Stringham had a double and RBI; Jon Peters had a single and a run; and Cameron Sullivan contributed a single and RBI.
Cameron Bellows led Canton with two singles, a double, two runs, two RBI and two steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.