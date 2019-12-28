Waverly, Athens JV girls to meet in VCT final
Buy Now

Waverly’s Michaela Lauper puts up a shot during her team’s VCT opening-round game against Towanda.

 Morning Times Sports Department

TOWANDA — Waverly pulled away from a 22-20 lead by shutting Towanda out in the third quarter to establish a 36-20 lead with one period left to play. In the end, the Lady Wolverines won 44-32 to advance to this morning’s Valley Christmas Tournament final against Athens.

The title tilt will begin at 10 a.m. in Towanda.

Paige Robinson tickled the twine for 18 points to lead the Lady Wolverines. Peyton Shaw added 10 points and Ashlen Croft had eight points for Waverly.

Destiny Brennan led Towanda with 12 points.

Towanda will play Bradford at Sayre at 10 a.m.

Athens 23, Bradford 15

SAYRE — Caydence Macik netted 12 points to lead the Athens JVs past Bradford.

The teams were tied at 7-7 at halftime before the junior Wildcats took a 14-13 lead and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Kailey Yeoman led the way for Bradford with 10 points.

Kadee Bartlow added four points for Athens.

