Harford the last (line)man standing for Wildcats

ATHENS — Experience can be a key factor for a team — and if you have it, it can lead to a successful season.
When it’s lacking, one veteran player can make a ton of difference.
For Athens, that man is Dylan Harford. As the last holdover on the offensive line from last season’s 5-2 squad, Harford is being counted upon by coaches and teammates alike to step up and make a difference.
He’s up to the challenge.
“I feel like I need to step it up and be the leader of everyone there. We have good guys coming up,” said Harford, who as the center will be making the line calls. “I think it’s really important, especially with all the good guys on the line that we lost last year. I think we needed somebody to step up.”
And that somebody was him.
“I think it’s great that we have a returning lineman who has been on varsity for most of his years here because he can affect other kids and show them what he knows,” said running back Shayne Reid.
Harford emphasized how important his role as a leader can be and noted that he needed to lead with word and deed.
“It’s a mix of both,” he said. “You have to show them how to do things, but you have to tell them too.”
Reid has seen that in action.
“I think there’s a good connection between them. They all come together,” said Reid. “Everyone’s with each other. Everyone knows what they need to do.
“(Dylan’s) a big part of that. He’s been the best leader I’ve seen in a long time, and he definitely uses his voice, which is great.”
Harford said that the guys in the backfield can help, too.
“They can help a lot; just knowing what they want,” said Harford. “They’re pretty vocal about that. It makes us better.”
Reid is among the many expecting big things from the Wildcats’ front.
“I know that we have potential on the line,” said Reid. “Everyone’s new so there will be little things to adjust to but as long as everyone holds their own and does their part we should be alright.”
Harford said he has reason to expect a good outcome from the line.
“They put a lot of time in the weight room — all the line — just getting better,” Harford said. “They knew what they had coming.”
Harford said that he’ll be joined up front by fellow seniors Logan Minard and Thomas Forrest, junior Joe Blood, and sophomore Josh Nittinger.
“A lot of the people on the team have an understanding already,” Harford noted. “They’re not young. We had juniors come up.”
All that has Harford bullish on his Wildcats
“I think we’re going to step it up this year. My expectations are higher than usual.”
