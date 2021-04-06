ELMIRA — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Eagles boys soccer squad had little trouble rolling past Notre Dame 4-1 on Saturday.
The Eagles pounded out 22 shots and left N.D. wth just the one shot Justin McCarthy needed to score Notre Dame’s lone goal.
SVEC led just 1-0 at halftime, but the Eagles’ pressure got to the Crusaders after the break.
Jacob Banks led SVEC with two goals and an assist. Taylor Brock also had two goals and Mason Holmes had an assist for an Eagles club that held a hefty 11-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Kody Gable had a quiet night between the pipes for SVEC, recording no saves. Notre Dame’s Cody Gonzalez finished with 10 saves.
SVEC will host Waverly at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
