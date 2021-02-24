ATHENS — Right at home in their home pool, the Athens Wildcats boys and girls swimming teams swept Tuesday’s NTL Open Swimming Championships.
Athens’ girls crushed it, netting 96 points to 37 for Towanda and 13 for Wellsboro.
The Athens boys weren’t as dominant, but got the job done anyway with 78 points to 43 for Towanda and 12 for Wellsboro
Athens girls coach Shauntel Place stated, “We had some great times. Many swimmers had a good drop and may help to qualify for districts”.
Boys coach Mark Keister agreed, “It has been a challenging season, but hard work pays off.”
Girls
Athens 98, Towanda 37, Wellsboro 13
Taegan Williams, Taylar Fisher and Raven McCarthy-Gardner were four-time winners for the Lady Wildcats.
The trio teamed with Allison Thoman to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 11.81 seconds. The same four won the 200 free relay in 1:58.03.
Williams added a win in the 200 free with a time of 2:06.92 and the 100 free in 59.47.
Fisher took the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:31.56 and the 100 back in 1:10.08.
McCarthy-Gardner’s other firsts were in the 100 breast with a time of 1:21.86 and in diving, where she scored 168.20 points.
Athens also got a win from Emily Marshall, who touched first in the 500 free with a time of 6:49.22.
Boys
Athens 78, Towanda 43, Wellsboro 12
Mason Henderson and Chris DeForest won four events each for Athens and teammate Ethan Denlinger had three firsts for the Wildcats.
The trio teamed with Joey Toscano to take the 200 free relay with a time of 1:44.09.
Denlinger, DeForest and Toscano also won the 400 free relay with teammate Zac Gowin in 4:09.06.
Henderson and Toscano each got a win with Asher Ellis and Luke Aquilio with a time of 2:09.21 in the 200 medley relay.
Henderson also won the 50 free with a time of 26.20 and the 100 breast in 1:21.39.
DeForest’s other wins came in the 200 free with a time of 1:59.12 and the 100 free in 53.37.
Denlinger added a win in the 500 free, clocking in at 5:42.76.
The post-season begins this Saturday at Bloomsburg High School where boys diving starts about 10 a.m. and girls dive about 1 p.m.
The following week, the boys swim Wednesday at Williamsport High School for the district IV swimming championships while the girls will swim Thursday.
Both meets will start at 6 p.m. No spectators will be allowed but there there will be a live stream available.
