GREENE — Waverly won 11 of 12 events to rout Greene 141-32 in a non league swim meet Thursday.

Mike Atanasoff, Ryan Bennett and Kaden Wheeler won four events each to lead the charge for the Wolverines.

Atanasoff won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.39 seconds and the 100 breast in 1:10.32.

He also teamed with Bennett, Wheeler and Brandon Clark to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:46.77 and with Bennett, Wheeler and Collin Keefer to win the 400 free relay in 3:56.57.

Wheeler added a win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.66 and the 500 free with a time of 5:32.71. Bennett’s other wins came in the 50 free with a time of 24.07 and in the 100 fly with a time of 1:06.10.

Checking in with one win each for Waverly were Oscar Williams with a time of 2:26.28 in the 200 individual medley, and Gage Streeter who totaled 217.10 points in diving.

Waverly will take to the pool again in its invitational on Saturday, Dec. 28.

