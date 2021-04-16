ODESSA — After multiple seasons without consecutive wins, the Waverly Wolverines boys soccer squad achieved that feat earlier in the truncated 2021 spring season. The Wolverines looked to cap off the milestone season with a win on the road.
After finding themselves down in the second half, Waverly rallied to score three straight goals to end the game with a 3-2 victory over Odessa-Montour on Thursday night at Charles Martin Field.
“It was a little messy, but glad to come away with a win and end the season on a high note,” said Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck.
Odessa-Montour struck first in the match, scoring a goal in the first half to put them in control. Michael Benway scored on a touch from Ethan King for the Indians. That score would remain into the halftime break.
The Wolverines opened up the second half with better offensive possessions which would result in a goal for the Wolverines to tie things up. Brennan Traub scored a goal off an assist from Peyton Bowen.
Twelve minutes later, the Indians regained the lead by a score of 2-1 from a strike from Cody Austin that stuck the upper-right corner.
Later in the half, Traub struck the back of the net again, this time without an assist. That gave the Wolverines all the momentum they needed tying the game at two a piece.
Waverly would score one more goal, but it wouldn’t be from Traub completing the hat trick. In fact, it wouldn’t be any Wolverine to score the goal for the home team as Phoenix Parmenter of the Indians scored an own goal.
That score would come with just ten minutes to go in the match, which would end up being the game-winning goal. That brought the final score tally to 3-2 in favor of the Wolverines.
Despite falling in a hole early, Waverly held most of the offensive possessions throughout the night, moving the ball particularly well. They were able to outshoot the Indians by a count of 16 to five.
Waverly was also dominant in the corner kick category as they were able to rack up nine corner kicks to Odessa-Montour’s two corners.
David Patterson had a busy day of work in goal for the Indians as he accounted for 14 saves, keeping his team closer than the shots on goal would have indicated. Cameron Mclsaac received help from his defense as he was only called upon three times to record a save at the keeper position.
“We have had a hard time converting our opportunities into goals this season, but man do we have a lot to build on for next season,” Ryck added. “I’m very excited about the future of our program.”
In the one-goal loss, the Indians celebrated six seniors on senior night. They will finish up the season on the road Friday when they travel to Newfield for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
The Waverly Wolverines end the spring season with a record of 3-6 with plenty of returning players next year. It will be a short offseason in Section IV as the season will be set to get underway in just about four months with fall sports resuming at their regular schedules times for the 2021-2022 academic year.
