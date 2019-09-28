SPENCER — After three straight weeks facing the bitter taste of defeat, the Spencer-Van Etten’s Eagles are in the win column for the first time after defeating Moravia 59-12 in front of a raucous homecoming crowd Friday night in
Spencer.
It was the usual suspect on offense for the Eagles with James Sutherlin leading the way. Sutherlin finished the game with 146 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Spencer Van Etten/Candor received some much needed reinforcements tonight as senior captain Marcus Rypkema made his much anticipated return to the field after missing the first three weeks with an injury.
Rypkema showed no signs of rust, leading the team with eight-and-a half tackles, two of which being sacks, and blocked a punt. Rypkema’s rambunctious energy on and off the field elevated the Eagles to a new height we have not seen before tonight.
“His presence alone provides so much to this team. He is a senior captain and kids look up to him, kids rally around him, and just having him on the field crates a spark for us in general,” Spencer Van Etten/Candor head Coach Mike Chafee said. “His physical play and mobility makes team account for him for sure.”
Rypkema’s punt block came at a perfect time. Sutherlin scored a 23 yard touchdown on the Eagles first drive, and on the Blue Devils first drive a three-and-out resulted in Rypkema blocking the punt and putting the Eagles right back in scoring position.
Sutherlin once again made defenders look silly finding the end zone on a run making the score 14-0 and sending the Spencer crowd into a frenzy. At the end of the first quarter the Blue Devils already dug themselves a 21-6 deficit.
Matthew Byrne took over the game in the third quarter by throwing two touchdown passes and extending the Eagles’ lead to 43-12 heading into halftime. Byrne had his best game of the season finishing 9-of-17, 184 yards, three touchdowns and a rushing touchdown
Byrne’s rushing TD came in the third quarter, but it was the defense that shined in the second half. The Rypkema led Eagles defense shut out the Blue Devils in the second half and forced a safety.
“It felt great being back out there and it was pretty awesome being with the team again” Rypkema said. “I gave 100 percent every play and my teams got my back and I got theirs so I trusted the guys behind me and they put in a spot to succeed.”
The Spencer defense limited Moravia to a stunning 14 rushing yards and 105 passing yards. The Eagles didn’t necessarily dominate in the ai —r finishing with 184 yards — but gouged the Blue Devils on the ground and finishing with 257 rushing yards.
“Our defense is definitely getting where we want it to be” Chafee sad. “We still have a lot of work to do and still have three tough games coming up but each and every week we are getting better and better on both sides of the ball and it showed tonight.”
One of the three tough games Chafee alluded to is the Eagles’ next game, Saturday Oct., 5 at Newark Valley with kick off scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.