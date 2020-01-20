ITHACA — Ithaca College’s Athletics and Events Center has been good to Waverly’s winter track squads this season. The Wolverines have waged an all-out assault on the record book there this season and had a number of fine performances.
Friday night, Waverly’s Lady Wolverines were called a name they’ve never been called before in indoor track.
Champions.
Waverly’s Lady Wolverines won the first class sectional title in the indoor track programs history Friday night by racking up 85 points to beat Lansing by six points. Trumansburg was third with 76 points, Bainbridge-Guilford had 46 points for fourth and Notre Dame was fifth with 39 points.
But it was a depth charge that the Lady Wolverines unleashed on the rest of the section as Waverly had just one event win.
Waverly’s 4x800-meter relay team, of Liz Fritzen, Cora Smith, Paige Ackley and Sheridan Talada posted a winning time of 10 minutes, 28.83 seconds.
Melina Ortiz had quite a night, placing second in three events. She took second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.68, took second in the 300 with a tie of 43.83 and was second in the 600 with a 1:44.10.
Waverly had nine other top-eight finishes to push the team over the top.
The ladies had four other events where the team put two athletes in the top five positions, led by the 3000-meter run in which Talada, coming off an injury, was second with a time of 10:47.04 and Cora Smith was third with a time of 10:49.83.
In the 1000-meter run, Fritzen posted a season-best 3:16.11 to take second and Ackley was fourth in 3:19.37. In the 1500 run, Talada took third with a time of 5:05.26 and Smith was fourth with a season-best 5:09.29. In the 1500 race walk, season-best times posted by Zoe Lunduski (10:20.81) and Rachel Ovedovitz (10:30.89) gave then third- and fifth-place finishes, respectively.
Also for Waverly, Marissa Eiesenhower was eighth in the shot put, clearing 28 feet 3.5 inches
With two event wins, Waverly’s boys were third with 67 points. Dryden racked up 98 points for first and Lansing was second with 79 points.
Trumansburg with 53 points and Delhi with 37, rounded out the top five.
Winning events for the Wolverines were Waverly’s 4x800-meter relay team of Jayden Rose, Nate Ackley, Collin Wright and Brandon Bubniak with a time of 9:17.99; and Caden Wheeler, who cleared 21-7 to win the long jump. Wheeler also took second in the 300 with a time of 37.82.
Waverly also scored well in the 1600-meter run, where Collin Wright was third with a time of 4:56.72 and Nate Ackley was fourth with a time of 5:00.17; and in the 1000-meter run, where Rose was third with a time of 2:51.99 and Ackley took seventh with a time of 2:57.52. Wright also took third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:20.38
Ralph Johnson had a hand in a couple third-place runs. He teamed with Sam Vandyke, John Price and Wheeler to take third in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:44.45 and was third in the 55-meter dash with a season-best time of 6.89.
Also for the Wolverines, the 4x400 relay team of Rose, Brandon Bubniak, Matt Atanasoff and Vandyke took fourth with a time of 4:01.20, and Skyler Dengler took sixth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10:65.
