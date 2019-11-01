Tigers open second season vs. Delhi

JOHNSON CITY — It seems odd, but these two teams haven’t played each other very often. In this century, the teams have split 1-1. Tioga won a 2002 Section IV Class D semifinal 14-13 and Delhi won another Section IV Class D semifinal in 2009 20-3.
That’s it.
The teams — with Tioga ranked first in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association poll and Delhi ranked 12th in that same poll — have played several common opponents this season (see chart). The Tigers have gone 7-0 and Delhi has a 5-2 record. Against those teams, Tioga has scored 315 points and allowed 119 points. Delhi has scored 323 points and allowed 154 points.
Clearly, the Tigers will have to be on their game if they want to have a chance to keep their streak of New York State semifinals appearances in play.
Delhi’s offense runs through Warren Pardee, a six-foot, 170 pound senior. Whether at wing in a double-wing set or at tailback in the “I”, Pardee makes hay by heading for the edge and then cutting back inside the tackle. The lane the Bulldogs create with that play leads to big plays if the defense can’t plug the hole. Pardee is also a key cog in the Bulldogs’ passing game, but quarterback Luke Branigan has a host of possible targets. The Tigers will also have to keep Branigan from breaking free from the pocket and hurting them with his legs.
Tioga counters that with a punishing ground game keyed by Emmett Wood. Wood has 1,140 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns through eight games — many in which he barely played a half. Quarterback Brady Worthing is also a double threat. When called upon to use his legs, he can. He had 161 of his 535 yards and two of his five TDs against Greene. Worthing is also a threat with his arm. Mason Booser and Thomas Cook led the receiver list but have both missed the last two weeks. In their absence, Derrick Gage, Ethan Perry, Cobe Whitman, Seth Franks and Sloan Manual have filled in nicely. Booser and Cook could well be back this weekend.
Defensively, Wood, Worthing and Booser have been ball hawks in the secondary combining for 10 interceptions with two returned for TDs.
With Worthing and Wood, Tioga also excels in the kicking game. Wood has three kickoff returns for TDs and Worthing, who also punts, is 38-43 on PAT kicks and has a couple of field goals.
The winner will play either Walton or Greene — ranked fifth and 11th, respectively — in the Section IV championship game at Johnson City on Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
In all, this dog vs. cat fight has all the makings of a very good ball game.
