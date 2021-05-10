The Waverly Lady Wolverines went 1-1 at the Jim Testa Tournament in Vestal as they beat Vestal 1-0 in eight innings before falling to Deposit-Hancock 13-3.
Waverly beat Vestal, despite getting one hit in the game.
Hali Jenner threw a five-hitter against Vestal, striking out five in the win.
Bella Romano, who had the only Waverly hit in the game, reached on an error in the top of the eighth.
Alyssa Sindoni hit a ground ball and reached on an error, moving Romano to third and Romano scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jenner.
Against Deposit/Hancock, the game was scoreless into the third. Deposit/Hancock scored five in the third and Waverly scored three back in the bottom of the third.
After that Deposit/Hancock scored two in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Jenner had a home run, two RBI and a run scored for Waverly.
Sidney Tomasso, Olivia Robinson, Audrey Ennis, Sindoni, Jaydn Babcock and Peyton Shaw all had hits for Waverly with Sindoni and Robinson scoring runs and Sindoni driving in a run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.