WYALUSING — It wasn’t long ago the idea of a league title seemed out of reach for the Wyalusing softball team.
The idea of getting an entire season in seemed like a long shot.
After some COVID shutdowns, and rainy spring weather, the Rams played a good chunk of their league schedule over the past two weeks.
And, after all the shutdowns, and weather cancellations, things didn’t start out exactly like Wyalusing would have wanted.
But, over the past two weeks, the team has gone on quite a roll, and after Tuesday’s 13-0 win over Athens, the Rams now take control of the NTL large-school race.
Wyalusing now has a half-game lead over Athens, with one game left to play against Canton on Thursday at home.
“When we have Danella Cornell swinging the bat again and Hailey Jayne has found her groove pitching and Callie Bennett and Jenelle Johns and (Laci) Norton and (Haley) McGroarty they are all chipping in and coming through and we finally got a little momentum going here. It’s been fun,” Wyalusing coach Jack Loomis said. The last couple weeks have been fun. A big key is London Edwards behind the plate. She has done an outstanding job. She’s never caught before, she’s really bright and she’s really progressed and she’s a big key to our success along with Hailey Jayne. We got some good contributions from the other two sophomores (Sydney) Friedlander and Johns. The last couple weeks have been fun, no shut downs and we’ve been able to play.”
The Rams have now won eight straight games, and Jayne has thrown shutouts in five of the past seven games the team has played.
“I knew our team could do it and I feel relieved our team pulled through and started winning games,” senior Callie Bennett said.
Earlier in the season there were also some adjustments for a Wyalusing team that has a lot of new faces from the last time they had played together, two seasons ago.
“I think we are trying to figure out what positions exactly to put people in because we lost so many people last year,” Bennett said. “I feel like we have it together.”
The past two weeks have been hectic for the Rams as they have had a ton of games.
“It feels awesome,” Jayne said of winning eight straight during this stretch. “It’s been a lot. Last week I pitched 43 innings. It’s been a tough schedule, but we pulled through, it’s been amazing. I think it shows character and how determined we are.”
In Tuesday’s win Jayne threw a four hitter, striking out eight and walking none.
“I have been having some serious back issues and hadn’t been able to locate any pitches,” Jayne said. “But, after I got stretching, and our bats finally came alive, I think it put a little more confidence in me and I think I started throwing harder.”
Bennett got things started in the first inning with a three-run home run, and she had two hits, five RBI and a run scored in the win.
“I felt relieved because I was in a hitting slump for a while and I finally started hitting the ball,” Bennett said.
Norton, Jayne and Cornell all added two hits in the game.
Norton had two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored and Jayne had a double, two RBI and two runs scored and Cornell scored two runs.
Johns, McGroarty, Edwards and Imogen Herbert had hits for the Rams.
Johns had an RBI and McGroarty, Edwards and Herbert scored runs, while Herbert drove in two runs.
Friedlander had an RBI and scored a run in the game.
“They have kept their energy up and that’s been a really good sign,” Loomis said of his team. “They have kept their energy up, a lot of positive vibes. This is what we’ve been looking forward to. I knew we had a good team, but it was a struggle with Covid and the rain.”
Harley Sullivan, Audrey Hatch, Addy Repsher and Megan Collins had hits for Athens.
For Athens, it was a busy two nights as well, after they rallied on Monday for a 16-14 win over NP-Liberty.
While Monday may have taken something out of his team, Athens coach Mickey Farrell knows that they ran into a really good team.
“It’s what we talked about in our huddle,” Farrell said. “We said the energy. Usually the kids are singing away on the bus, and today they slept. It was a long game last night, I don’t know if that played any part though. Hailey pitched a great game and we couldn’t hit her.”
For the Rams they now host Canton on Thursday with a chance to claim the league crown.
“It feels amazing, we only need one more win to get the NTL title,” Jayne said. “The way the team is pulling through is great.”
For Athens it’s now time to prepare for districts.
“We are giving them a couple days off to regroup and recharge and we said, we’ll see you Friday night,” Farrell said. “We aren’t sure what day we are playing next week, but we are playing in Shamokin though, that’s pretty set. We said this one is done, it’s over with, we are going to move on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.