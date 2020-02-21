LEWISBURG— Aaron Lane isn’t the most imposing figure when you see him walk into a gym.
He definitely wouldn’t be the player most would anticipate taking over a game, but that’s exactly what he did against No. 4 Lewisburg Friday night, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter and helping Athens topple the Dragons 62-58.
The win will advance the Wildcats (17-7) to the semifinals of the District 4 Class AAAA playoffs to face the winner of top seeded Montoursville and No. 8 Midd-West. As for Friday’s contest, Lane dominated, but Athens received contributions from all over the court as Mason Lister scored 14 and Troy Pritchard scored eight off the bench.
“Since about Christmas time, we’ve worked a lot on our body language, our culture, our toughness, and not reacting to things we can’t control,” Athens Coach Bob Woodward said. “We did that the entire game even though we were down by a bunch early. We just kept fighting and battling. We went through a bunch of adversity like we have all season.”
Lane showed little to no frustrations in the final quarter as he helped the Wildcats pull away late for the upset. Lane scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. He also made fouling at the end tough as he converted all four of his attempts from the line.
“The basket just seemed twice as big in the fourth,” Lane said. “My teammates found me the ball at the right spots at the times and I was finishing. We just had to get the team under wraps and know it was a close game at the half.”
Athens didn’t look intimidated at all in the second half as it opened on a 7-2 run to take a quick lead. Both teams exchanged leads and ties the rest of the way until Lane started to take over in the fourth. He made his first two attempts from the floor and even grabbed a rebound to help setup a basket for Lister.
Athens didn’t sub much in the game, but when it did, it turned to Pritchard, who provided big minutes and lead all bench players in points. He scored four in the second as Athens attempted to close the gap after a big start from Lewisburg. In the third, he grabbed two rebounds and hit a basket and added another and two more rebounds to his totals in the third.
“It really doesn’t surprise me the way Troy played tonight,” Woodward said. “All these guys since about Christmas time have made a commitment to start playing for each other. Troy was out there playing for his teammates tonight. He went after every rebound and he wanted the win.”
Cam Michaels, who was making his District 4 postseason debut as a freshman, played a huge first half and led Lewisburg’s (16-7) offense. He finished with nine points but helped direct the offense and create open shots.
“He’s a great kid,” Lewisburg Coach Matthew Salsman said. “He wants to get coached up. He shows up to practice every day. He’s got that loose demeaner to him, but when it’s business, it means a lot to him. Going forward for the program he’s going to be somebody who can definitely be a real leader.”
Michaels hit a three and made one of two free throws in the third. He had a second attempt at a three-point play after a foul and layup in the paint. He missed the attempt, but Ben Liscum hustled to get the rebound for an extra possession for the Dragons.
Liscum was outstanding for Lewisburg all night but came up big in the final quarter as it attempted to get back into the game. He nailed a two threes and CJ Mabry came off the bench for a bucket, block, and two rebounds as Lewisburg attempted to stop Athens late run to close out the game.
No. 5 Athens 62, No. 4 Lewisburg 58
Athens (62)
Mason Lister 6 0-2 14; Damian Hudson 2 0-0 6; JJ Babcock 7 1-3 15; Troy Pritchard 4 0-4 8; Aaron Lane 7 5-6 19; Brady Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-15 62
Lewisburg (58)
Dante Sims 0 1-2 1; Cam Michaels 4 2-4 13; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 8 1-2 21; Nicholas Shedleski 4 1-2 10; Forrest Zelechoski 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 3 0-0 7; CJ Manbry 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-10 58
ATH 12 17 15 18—62
LEW 20 12 12 14—58
3—Point Goals: Athens—4 (Lister 2, Hudson 2). Lewisburg—9 (Michaels 3, Liscum 4, Shedleski, Lantz).
Records: Athens 17-7. Lewisburg 16-7.
Next: No. Athens vs. No. 1 Montoursville/No. 8 Midd-West, TBA
