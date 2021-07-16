Sayre's Burgess selects Penn College

SAYRE — After an illustrious varsity baseball career with the Sayre Redskins, Jake Burgess elevates his game to the next level committing to play baseball for Penn College this upcoming spring.
“It is where I have always wanted to go truly,” Burgess said. “It’s going to be a fun time. They really seemed like a family there.”
In the 2020 season Burgess helped Sayre to an undefeated 15-0 record in the league and 21-2 overall record. Burgess had a .424 batting average finishing with 28 hits and 13 RBIs.
Burgess was just as dominant on defense finishing with a .939 fielding percentage in the 2020 season.
“What interested me most was how close the school is to home and I can come home when I want,” Burgess said. “I plan on studying electrical construction.”
Penn College is coming off a 10-13 season concluding after a loss to Penn State Abington in game three of the North Eastern Athletic Conference baseball semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.