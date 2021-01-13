Canton wrestling takes care of business defeating Athens

CANTON — Canton wrestling pulled ahead defeating Athens 40-22 on Tuesday night, but there were some highly competitive matches.
The three matches that stood out in particular were in the 120, 132 and 113 weight classes.
In the 120 match, Canton senior Miah Lehman squared off against Athens freshman Joshua Courtney. Lehman did well and fought hard, pinning her opponent at the 5:22 mark.
The 132 match was a fierce back and forth affair. Canton sophomore Bailey Ferguson defeated Athens sophomore Jacob Courtney 5-2 on a decision.
Many would consider the 113 match the main event of the night. Athens junior and two-time state medalist Gavin Bradley defeated highly touted Canton senior Issac Landis in a 10-1 major decision. Landis won an impressive 27 matches last year making a formidable opponent for Bradley, who was 29-4.
Other Wildcats did find some success on the mat including victories from Mason Vanderpool (120), Kaden Setzer (138), Zach Stafursky (189) and Josh Nittinger (285).
Aiding in the Canton victory were Hudson Ward (138), Hayden Ward (145), Riley Parker (172), Derek Atherton-Ely (215), Gage Pepper (215), and Cohen Landis (106).
Athens is back in action Thursday, hosting Bloomsburg at 6:30 p.m.
