ATHENS — A few weeks back, Athens and Wellsboro battled to a 1-1 draw.
Thursday night, though, the Wildcats were determined to regain their place atop the league standings and did just that with a 2-1 win over the same Hornets they had tied last month.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half. Athens got more shots off, 9-1, but had nothing to show for it.
The Lady Wildcats kept up the defensive beat after the break and put the ball in the back of the net twice on just seven shots.
Emma Roe took matters on her own feet to score the first goal. After dribbling through the defense, Roe launched a short-range missile from the side of the goal mouth and got Athens on the board at the 44:48 mark.
Perhaps the goal stunned the Hornets for a minute. Perhaps the score lifted the Wildcats. Either way, it didn’t take the Wildcats long to score again.
With 46:12 played, Roe crossed the ball to Hannah Blackman for a successful one-timer and a 2-0 Athens lead.
The teams battled back and forth, with Athens still getting the better of play, for nearly a half hour until Wellsboro’s Kerah Clymer slipped the ball into the net at the 74:30 mark.
Athens slammed the door from there, though, to come away with the win and take a one-game lead over the Hornets in the league’s title chase.
The game probably wasn’t as close as the score. In addition to a 16-4 advantage over Wellsboro (6-1-1) in shots, Athens also had a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.
On Monday, Athens (7-0-1) will visit a good Wyalusing team (5-2) in a 4 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.