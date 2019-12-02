CORTLAND — Well, that didn’t take long.
Before Waverly’s winter track season was five events old, standouts Sheridan Talada and Collin Wright had new school records in their pockets.
At Saturday’s non-scoring 607 Invitational, Talada toed the line in the 3000-meter run and finished it faster than anyone in Waverly history ever had. Talada already held the record, running a time of 10 minutes, 55.37 second at last winter’s New York State Championships. In Saturday’s meet, though, Talada blew that mark out of the water with an event-winning time of 10:51.73.
In a scene straight out of “Annie Get Your Gun” (Anything You Can Do), Wright followed Talada’s record by beating someone else’s record. Wright ran the 3200 in 10:17.52 to eclipse the 10:18.91 posted by Travis Elston in 2010.
Waverly’s guys had a very strong showing in a 16-team meet. Caden Wheeler added a win in the long jump, clearing 21 feet, 7 inches and ran with Jayden Rose, Ralph Johnson and Nate Ackley to a winning time of 4:00.16 in the 1600 sprint medley relay. In addition, Isaac Chandler topped the bar at 14 feet to win the pole vault and was second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9:01.
Ackley added a runner-up finish in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:03.01, the quartet of Johnson, Sam Vandyke, John Price and Wheeler took second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:46.93 and Rose added a third in the 1000 with a time of 2:56.57.
Waverly’s ladies had no other winners but did have several top four finishes.
Paige Ackley, Zoe Lunduski, Emily Tully and Elizabeth Fritzen ran to a time of 4:49.33 to take second in the 1600 sprint medley relay, and Lunduski took second in the 1,500 race walk with a time of 10:42.46.
Ackley added a third in the 1000 with a time of 3:36.31 and Alyssa Simonetti took third in the 55 hurdles with a time of 10:06.
In addition, Lunduski, Tully, Simonetti and Ackley took fourth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:11.04, and Rachel Ovedovitz was fourth in the 1500 race-walk with a time of 10:59.91.
Waverly will next compete in the Ithaca Bomber Invite on Dec. 14.
