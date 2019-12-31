WINDSOR — Local wrestling teams were well represented at the 63rd Annual Windsor Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday with five area wrestlers making their way to the finals.
In one case, that final came up with a Valley wrestler atop the podium. Waverly's Ethan Stotler ruled the roost at 160 after beating Indian River standout Aiden Poe, 10-7.
Poe scored first, but Stotler tied the match seconds later. Stotler worked his way to a 6-3 lead, but Poe — who lost to Stotler last year in the third-place bout at this tourney — tied it at 7-7. Stotler got the win on a reversal and was given another point when Poe locked hands.
Tioga, with a small part of the lineup competing, sent Gianni Silvestri and Caden Bellis to finals at 99 and 106, respectively.
Silvestri fell 5-4 to Brayden Fahrbach of team champion Mt. Sinai, and Bellis dropped a 5-2 decision to Chenango Forks standout Tyler Ferrara
In a bit of a surprise, SVEC's Ousmane Duncanson advanced from his 10th-seeded start to reach the final at 132. Elmira's Lucas Riley handed the Eagles wrestler a 12-0 defeat.
The final local wrestler in a final was Towanda's Alex Perez at 220. Burnt Hills' Victor Little pinned Perez at the one minute, 11 seconds into the second period.
A handful of other local wrestlers wound up on the podium in their respective weight classes.
Towanda had two other wrestlers place. Tyler Hawley was third at 113 and Evan Johnson took fourth at 145.
At 152, Tioga's Emmett Wood was fourth and SVEC's Alex Morse finished fifth.
