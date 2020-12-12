Quarterback: Mason Lister, Sophomore, Athens; Logan Almeida, Junior, Montgomery; Dom Ayers, Senior, Troy; Landon Lorson, Junior, South Williamsport; Colton Litzelman, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Mason Johnson, Senior, Towanda; Cooper Kitchen, Junior, Canton; Mitchell Burke, Senior, Wyalusing; Branson Eyer, Sophomore, Muncy; Isaac Keane, Junior, Wellsboro.Running Back:

Shayne Reid, Junior, Athens; David Northrup, Junior, Sayre; Jake Bennett, Junior, Sayre, Kaide Drick, Senior, Montgomery; Caleb Binford, Senior, Troy; Damien Landon, Junior, Troy; Zack Miller, Senior, South Williamsport; Lane Lusk, Junior, South Williamsport; Kohen Lehman, Sophomore; North Penn/Mansfield; Riley Parker, Sophomore, Canton; Hayden Ward, Sophomore, Canton; George May, Senior, Northwest; Alex Mosier, Senior, Wyalusing; Gage Sutliff, Senior, Bucktail; Ethan Gush, Senior, Muncy; Darryn Callahan, Junior, Wellsboro.

Wide Reciever:

Karter Rude, Junior, Athens; Maurice Walters, Junior, Montgomery; Colton Hans, Junior, Montgomery; Tanyon Brown, Junior, Cowanesque Valley; Ridge Spence, Senior, Troy; Nick Williams, Senior, Troy; Grant Bachman, Junior, South Williamsport; Koleton Roupp, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Noah Spencer, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Trent Kithcart , Senior, Towanda; Haven Benjamin-Fee, Senior, Towanda; Weston Bellows, Sophomore, Canton; Joel Schoonover, Senior, Canton; Kashawn Cameron, Junior, Wyalusing ; Nolan Oswald, Junior, Wyalusing; Ross Eyer, Muncy; Zach Singer, Senior, Wellsboro; Connor Adams, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Tight End:

Ben Pernaselli, Senior, Athens; Ben Marino, Senior, Montgomery; Morgan Madigan, Senior, Troy; Jake Casella, Junior, South Williamsport; Benjamin Knapp, Senior, Canton; Blake Morningstar, Sophomore; Wyalusing; Gage Wertz, Senior, Muncy.

Offensive Line:

Zach Belles, Senior, Sayre; Nik Polzella, Junior, Sayre Jordan Goodrich, Senior, Sayre; Connor Sindoni, Senior, Athens ; Ian Wright, Senior, Athens; Thayden Miller, Junior, Montgomery; Bradley Leon, Sophomore, Montgomery; Kade Sottolano, Junior, Cowanesque Valley; Mason Imbt, Junior, Troy; Kaden Raub, Senior, Troy; Eli Crane, Junior, Troy; Ryan Rishcoff, Senior, South Williamsport; Lucas Long, Sophomore, South Williamsport; Austin Bowersox, Sophomore, South Williamsport; Logyn Choplosky, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Brett Harvey, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Caiden Williams, Junior, Canton; Derek Atherton-Ely, Senior, Canton; Connor Davis, Junior, Canton; Tristan Lepore, Sophomore, Northwest; Zach Shaffer, Senior, Wyalusing; Spencer Krewson, Senior, Wyalusing; Alex Hunsinger, Sophomore, Wyalusing; Isaac Harris, Junior, Muncy; Travis Fogleman, Senior, Muncy; Kyle Manogue, Senior, Wellsboro; Danny Timmons, Senior, Wellsboro .

Defensive Tackle:

Ian Wright, Senior, Athens; Connor Sindoni, Senior, Athens; Glen Romberger, Sophomore, Sayre; Zack Belles, Senior, Sayre; Bradley Leon, Sophomore, Montgomery; Mason Imbt, Junior, Troy; Kaden Raub, Senior, Troy; Ryan Rishcoff, Senior, South Williamsport; Chris Confer, Freshman, South Williamsport; Logyn Choplosky, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Clay Watkins, Senior, Towanda; Benjamin Knapp, Canton, Canton; Derek Atherton-Ely, Senior, Canton; George May, Senior, Northwest; Ken Warfle, Sophomore, Wyalusing; Connor Wickizer, Sophomore, Wyalusing; Paul Risley, Senior, Bucktail; Kyle Manogue, Senior, Wellsboro.

Defensive End:

Jordan Goodrich, Senior, Sayre; Donavan Wynn, Junior, Sayre; Ben Pernaselli, Senior, Athens; Brent Leon, Senior, Montgomery; Thayden Miller, Junior,Montgomery; Jake Deitrick, Senior, Troy; Damien Landon, Junior,Troy; Jake Casella, Junior, South Williamsport; Ryan Casella, Freshman, South Williamsport; Coleman Jelliff, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Caiden Williams, Junior, Canton; Chase Biller, Junior, Northwest; Jacob Horner, Junior, Wyalusing; Jordan Lamb, Sophomore, Wyalusing; Isaac Harris, Junior, Muncy; Xander Brown, Junior, Muncy; Ryan Sweet, Junior, Wellsboro; Paul Risley, Senior, Bucktail.

Linebacker:

Tanner Dildine, Senior, Athens; Caleb Nichols , Sophomore, Athens; Zach Garrity, Sophomore, Sayre; David Northrup, Junior, Sayre; Ben Marino, Senior, Montgomery; Evan Strausbaugh, Senior, Montgomery; Mike Sipps, Junior, Cowanesque Valley; Chase Robert , Junior, Troy; Caleb Binford, Senior, Troy; Lane Lusk, Junior, South Williamsport; Clayton Swarthout, Junior, South Williamsport; Brett Harvey, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Trent Kithcart, Senior, Towanda; Hayden Ward, Sophomore, Canton; Brennan Taylor, Sophomore, Canton; Jake Bobersky, Sophomore, Northwest; Landon Hufford, Sophomore, Northwest; Zach Shaffer, Senior, Wyalusing; Elijah Yoder, Senior, Wyalusing; Gage Sutliff, Senior, Bucktail; Ethan Gush, Senior, Muncy; Joe Brown, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Cornerback:

Matt Lane, Senior, Sayre; Shayne Reid, Junior, Athens; Kaide Drick, Senior, Montgomery; Ridge Spencer, Senior, Troy; Nick Williams, Senior, Troy; Grant Bachman, Junior, South Williamsport; Cameron Greenway, Senior, South Williamsport; Cameron Fabian, Junior, North Penn/Mansfield; Haven Benjamin-Fee, Senior, Towanda; Joel Schoonover, Senior, Canton; Cameron Bellows, Senior, Canton; Liam Franklin, Sophomore, Wyalusing; Nolan Oswald, Junior, Wyalusing; Chase Crawley, Junior, Muncy; Darryn Callahan, Junior, Wellsboro.

Safety:

Karter Rude, Junior, Athens; Logan Pick, Senior, Montgomery; Gavin Cohick, Junior, Troy; Landon Lorson, Junior, South Williamsport; Weston Bellows, Sophomore, Canton; Ryan Wassel, Senior, Northwest; Jacob Bruyn, Junior, Wyalusing; Dylan Cross, Junior, Bucktail; Ross Eyer, Sophomore, Muncy; Branson Eyer, Sophomore, Muncy; Connor Adams, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Kicker:

Shayne Reid, Junior, Athens; Gabe McNear, Sophomore, Montgomery; Riley Hockman, Senior, South Williamsport; Kevin Alexander, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Logan Lambert, Sophomore, Towanda; Jack Poirier, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Punter:

Luke Horton, Sophomore, Sayre; Caleb Nichols, Sophomore, Athens; Gabe McNear, Sophomore, Montgomery; Ryan Rishcoff, Senior, South Williamsport; Mitchell Burke, Senior, Wyalusing; Ashton Intallura, Junior, Bucktail

Returner:

Maurice Walters, Junior, Montgomery; Caleb Binford, Senior, Troy; Zack Mille, Senior, South Williamsport; Jake Shotwell, Senior, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech; Noah Spencer, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Carter Hontz, Sophomore, Northwest; Kashawn Cameron, Junior, Wyalusing; Will Kibler, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Honorable MentionQuarterback:

Luke Horton, Sophomore, Sayre; Tucker St. Peter, Junior, Cowanesque Valley; Dylan Cross, Junior, Bucktail.

Running Back:

Caleb Nichols, Sophomore, Athens; Zach Garrity, Sophomore, Sayre; Colby Springman, Junior, Montgomery; Elliott Good, Junior, Cowanesque Valley; Cody Flemming, Sophomore, Cowanesque Valley; Brian Arnold, Junior,Wyalusing; Ty Nixon, Junior, Muncy; Nick Smith, Senior, Wellsboro.

Wide Receiver:

Josh Arnold, Junior, Sayre; Dom Fabbri, Junior, Sayre; J.J. Babcock, Junior, Athens; Brandon Thompson, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Landon Hufford, Sophomore, Northwest; Chase Crawley, Junior, Muncy; Will Kibler, Sophomore, Wellsboro; Ryan Sweet, Junior, Wellsboro.

Tight End:

Jacob Schmitt, Sophomore, Cowanesque Valley; Chase Biller, Junior, Northwest; Zach Pick, Junior, Bucktail.

Offensive Linemen:

Lucas Aquilio, Senior, Athens; Zac Gowin, Senior, Athens; Brent Leon, Senior, Montgomery; Gabe Wright, Senior, Montgomery; Mike Sipps, Junior, Cowanesque Valley; Miche Robbins, Junior, Cowanesque Valley; Weston Kingston, Senior, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech; Logan Makley, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Jacob Johnson, Sophomore, North Penn/Mansfield; John Schoonover, Senior, Towanda; Brady Harrington, Senior, Towanda; Alex Perez, Senior, Towanda; Liam Reinard, Junior, Northwest; James Sorbe, Junior, Northwest; Paul Risley, Senior, Bucktail; Xander Brown, Junior, Muncy; Wyatt Gastrock, Sophomore, Wellsboro; Cameron Butler, Sophomore, Wellsboro; Landon Goetsch, Senior, Wellsboro.

Defensive Tackle:

Gage Mebane, Senior, Montgomery; Mason Nelson, Sophomore, Canton; Tristan Lepore, Sophomore, Northwest; Will Kelley, Senior, Bucktail Alex Kitchen, Senior, Bucktail; Wyatt Gastrock, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Defensive End:

Fisher VanDruff, Senior, North Penn/Mansfield; Evan Landis, Senior, Canton; Ashton Intallura, Junior, Bucktail; Nick Smith, Senior, Wellsboro.

Linebacker:

Troy Jennings, Junior, Athens; Jake Bennett, Junior, Sayre; Colby Springman, Junior, Montgomery; Seth Shoemaker, Senior, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech; Logan Chapman, Senior, Sayre; Mason Hartmann, Junior, Towanda; Connor Davis, Junior, Canton; Buzz Sorber, Sophomore, Northwest; Jeremiah Brown, Senior, Wyalusing; Zach Pick, Junior, Bucktail; Paul Pepper, Senior, Muncy; Hayes Campbell, Freshman, Wellsboro. Cornerback Dom Fabbri, Junior, Sayre; Jared Peterson, Junior, Athens; Hunter Gmiter, Sophomore, Northwest; Tristan Probst, Junior, Bucktail; Gage Wertz, Senior, Muncy; Will Kibler, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Safety:

Chris Bathgate, Sophomore, Athens; Jackson Hubbard, Sophomore, Sayre; Dylan Watkins, Junior, Sayre; Maurice Walters, Junior, Montgomery; Wyatt Delameter, Sophomore, Towanda; Zach Schoonover, Senior, Towanda; Carter Hontz, Sophomore, Northwest; Isaac Keane, Junior, Wellsboro.

Kicker:

Nik Bentley, Senior, Sayre; Matt Foley, Sophomore, Northwest.

Punter: Scott Oliver, Senior, Northwest; Jack Poirier, Sophomore, Wellsboro.

Load comments