NEWARK VALLEY — Athens, Tioga and Waverly sent teams to the Bob Greene/Newark Valley Invitational and several came back with solid finishes.
Varsity Girls
Waverly’s Sheridan Talada led all local varsity finishers by taking third in the girls varsity meet with a time of 20 minutes, 13.1 seconds.
As a team, Waverly finished with 252 points to take sixth and Athens was 20th with 474 points.
Joining Sheridan as scorers for Waverly were Elizabeth Fritzen, ninth with a time of 21:13.9; Paige Ackley, 26th in 22:27.7; Aubrey Akins, 113rd (103rd in team points) in 27:52.9; and Rachel Ovedovitz, 129th (111th in team points) in 30:29.4.
Athens was led by Emma Bronson who placed 33rd with a time of 22:40.1. Joining Bronson in scoring for Athens were Elizabeth Carey, 115th (104th in team points) in 28:01.1; Emily King, 126th (109th in team points) in 30:01.7; Abby Prickett, 132nd (114th in team points) in 31:07.4; and Raven McCarthy-Gardner, 137th (117th in team points), in 33:33.3
———
Modified Girls
Athens’ Sara Bronson had the best overall individual finish of the day by taking second with a time of 9:41.8.
Her placement helped Athens take second as a team with 91 points.
Joining Bronson with leading roles for the junior Wildcats were Cailyn Conklin, 16th (14th in team points) with a time of 10:36.8; and Trea Bailey, 18th (16th in team points) with a time of 10:37.8
Neither Waverly nor Tioga had full teams.
Waverly was led by Harper Minaker, 22nd with a time of 10:50.8. Allison Barrett was 75th in 12:10.7 and Destiny Forbes took 89th in 12:46.9
For Tioga, Emily Burrowes was 44th with a time of 11:21.4 and Lexy Ward took 67th in 12:00.4.
———
Varsity boys
Waverly’s Collin Wright led all local runners, taking seventh in a field of 178 with a time of 17:25.1.
As a team, Waverly finished fourth with 183 points. Athens wound up 11th with 277 points and Tioga was 22nd with 612 points.
Joining Wright in Waverly’s scoring list were Nate Ackley, 18th in 18:05.4; Brandon Bubniak, 50th in 18:56.3; Liam Traub, 51st in 18:58.4; and Jayden Rose, 57th in 19:08.9.
TJ Toscano led Athens by placing 23rd in 18:17.4 and Kyle Anthony finished in 18:33.0 to take 28th. Also scoring for Athens were Connor Dahl, 54th in 19:02.0; Matt Gorsline, 79th in 19:37.0; and Justin Lynch, 96th overall and 93rd in team points withn a time of 19:59.7.
Ty Middendorf led Tioga runners by placing 88th (87th in team points) with a time of 19:49.5 and Thomas Hurd was 97th (94th in team points) with a time of 20:04.2. Also scoring for Tioga were Josh Reis, 254th (138th in team points) with a time of 23:22.1; Kyle Earley, 159th (142nd in team points) in 23:23.1; and Colt Herrala, 168th (151st in team points) in 24:56.3.
———
Modified boys
Liam Wright led local runners in the modified boys’ meet by placing 21st in 9:34.6.
Waverly was also the top local finsher as a team, taking 10th with 303 points. Athens finished in 12th with 313 points and Tioga was 20th with 534 points.
Other leading runners for Waverly were Jake VanHouten, 40th (39th in team points) in 9:59.5 and Peyton Fravel, 64th (62nd in team points).
Athens was led by Carter Lewis, 28th with a time of 9:46.5. Also finishing well for the Wildcats were Peter Jones, 36th (35th in team points) in 9:54.8 and Connor Mosher, 51st (50th in team points) in 10:11.2
Tioga’s top finisher was Ben Davis, 81st (77th in team points) with a time of 10:46.5. Tioga’s other top finishers were Isaiah Fore, 113rd (98th in team points) in 11:24.1 and Wyatt Ingersoll, 128th (105th in team points) in 11:46.3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.