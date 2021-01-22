ATHENS — Athens defeated both Northeast Bradford and Sayre, while Sayre went home with one victory over NEB Thursday night.
Athens 63, NEB 6
The 285 bout was over as fast as it began. Athens freshman Josh Nittinger defeated NEB sophomore pinning him at 0:28.
From 113 to 145 Athens was awarded forfeit wins.
At 152, Athens sophomore Chris Bathgate defeated NEB junior Jack Shumway. The match was decided by an 8-4 decision and was neck-and-neck until the final whistle.
From 160 to 189 the Wildcats were awarded forfeit wins. At 215 Northeast Bradford was awarded a forfeit win.
Athens 60, Sayre 12
For 138, Athens junior Kaden Setzer opened up the match defeating Sayre senior Robert Benjamin, pinning him at 1:32.
Athens was awarded a forfeit wins at the 145 and 152 weight class.
The next match came at 160. If you blinked you would have missed it as Sayre freshman Kaden Bennet was pinned by Athens junior Karter Rude at 0:13.
In the 172 match, Athens senior Zach Stafursky pinned Sayre freshman Aiden Reid at 2:52.
At 189 Sayre freshman Glen Romberger pinned Athens junior Colin Rosh at 3:38.
The rest of the weight classes were forfeit wins for Athens.
Sayre 18, NEB 15
The two matches that took place were at the 160 and 215 weight class.
At 160 Sayre’s Bennet was defeated by NEB’s Shumway in a thrilling 14-12 overtime decision. Bennet was up 12-7 with a minute left before Shumway landed a takedown and put Bennet on his back with 40 seconds left to force overtime.
In the final match of the night Sayre sophomore Glen Romberger was pinned by NEB senior Kenric Ricci.
