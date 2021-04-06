Kyle Dake punches Olympic ticket

FORT WORTH — Kyle Dake had accomplished nearly everything in his wrestling career.
But, one thing was missing from his resume — Olympian.
Dake has been close, but one man had stood in his way — 2012 Olympic Champion Jordan Burroughs.
Burroughs was 7-1 against Dake entering Saturday’s U.S. Olympic Trials.
On Saturday Dake got past Burroughs, beating him two straight times in the best-of-three finals to make the Olympic Team, winning 3-0 and 3-2.
“I got to celebrate with my family,” Dake said. “I got to celebrate with my wife, my two kids, my parents, so it’s pretty awesome.”
Dake was in this same position in 2016 and came up short, this time he wasn’t going to let that happen.
“I felt like I put in the work,” Dake said. “I put in the time. I did everything I needed to do to become that Olympian and dethrone Jordan and I went out and competed and put it all out there.”
After the match Dake thanked Burroughs for pushing him over the years.
“I just thanked him,” Dake said. “I told him I really appreciate him. He pushed me for a long time. I’m looking forward to going and getting that gold medal in Tokyo.”
For Dake, there is only one goal at the Olympics.
“Gold medal,” he said. “Go out and perform. I’m going to have to make it happen. I’m going to have to compete at a high level every time I step on that mat.”
Penn State grad David Taylor has followed a similar path to Dake.
He to has been a World Champion. He’s accomplished nearly everything in the sport, but he hadn’t been an Olympian.
That changed on Saturday as he beat another Penn State graduate, Bo Nickal, 4-0 and 6-0 at 86KG to make the Olympics.
“I am excited,” Taylor said. “I have some relief. It’s something I’ve been training for my entire life. But, job’s not done. Olympian is amazing, but my goal is Gold medalist. First step is done. I can check that box, I’m going to Tokyo.”
It was a different situation being in the final with another Penn State grad, who trains with Taylor at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
“It was a weird emotion,” Taylor said. “We had a discussion leading up to it. We are such a deep room in the NLWC. None of us would be where we are without each other, but in the end, only one of us can go (to the Olympics). Bo is amazing, and I wouldn’t be where I am without Bo. That goal of being an Olympic Champion can’t happen without making the team.”
Former Ohio State star Kyle Snyder, a 2016 Olympic Gold medalist, will make it to his second straight Olympic games after beating former Ohio State star Kollin Moore by technical fall 10-0 and 5-1 at 97KG. Snyder now represents the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
For Snyder, he’s learned a lot from the coaches, and the other wrestlers at the NLWC.
“The coaches, they just have done a real good job seeing the problems that have happened in the past, just making sure we are comfortable, and happy and taken care of because then we are going to compete the right way,” Snyder said. “I was in a new environment, then you have new guys in a new environment and we are learning things at the same time.”
Current Cornell wrestler Vitali Arujau had a chance to make the Olympics at 57KG, but he came up short in the final against Thomas Gilman.
Gilman, who also wrestles for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, got a pin in the first match in 5:42, before edging Arujau 2-2 by criteria in the second match to earn the Olympic spot.
After taking out Cornell star Yianni Dikomihalis in the semifinals, Jordan Oliver made the Olympics at 65KG.
Oliver won 3-0 and 5-2 over former Ohio State star Joey McKenna, who had defeated Penn State grad Zain Retherford, of Benton, in the semifinals.
At 125 KG current Minnesota standout Gable Stevenson won by technical fall 10-0 and he won 10-4 over Nick Gwiazdowski to make the Olympic team.
In third-place matches, to earn a spot on the national team, a current Penn State star, and a former Penn State star each earned spots.
Current Nittany Lions wrestler Nick Lee beat former Penn State star Zain Retherford, and then came back with a 16-8 major decision win over Cornell star Yianni Diakomihalis to finish third at 65 KG.
Former Penn State standout Jason Nolf got a 10-0 technical fall win over Evan Wick at 74 KG to earn a spot on the national team.
