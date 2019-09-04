WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s volleyball squad started out on the right foot, sweeping host Watkins Glen 3-0 in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference and season opener for both teams.
After taking the first two sets 25-8, Waverly won the third set 25-16.
Paige Lewis led the way for Waverly with six points, five aces, eight kills, two blocks, and five digs. Sydney Tomasso and Adrianah Clinton each had five aces among their nine points apiece; Chloe Croft had 14 assists; Maddy Goodwin netted 11 points; Morgan Adams added six kills and Aryan Peters finished with three digs.
Waverly will host Odessa-Montour on Monday.
JV: Waverly won the JV match 2-0, taking the sets 25-22 and 25-17.
Kennedy Herriman led Waverly with 13 points, 12 of which were aces, two digs, and three assists. Aubrey Ennis added eight points, six aces and two kills; Mia Bakley had seven points and three aces; and Sydney Nierstedt had a block.
Tioga 3, Newark Valley 1
Tioga — Up 2-0 on set wins of 25-14 and 25-18, Tioga saw Newark Valley rally to win the third set 25-17.
The Lady Tigers then settled in and won the fourth set 25-23 to take the match.
Bri Rossi led the defensive charge with 24 digs and added 13 points. Chloe Bellis packaged 18 assists, 11 points, seven digs, five kills and three blocks for Tioga and Giovanna Rossi had 12 kills and six digs.
Also for Tioga, Madison Macumber had 12 digs; Emme Hall finished with 11 blocks and six points; Ari Manwaring had five blocks and four kills; and Katelyn Perry had nine points.
Allie Wandell led Newark Valley with 11 digs, nine kills and nine assists. Emma Graves added 13 kills and five digs; and Jordan Stiffarm
“It was a great match played by both teams,” said Tioga coach Des Ford.
Tioga will host TAE on Thursday.
JV: Tioga won the JV match 2-0.
Tioga won the sets 25-4 and 25-11.
For Tioga, Austyn Vance had 11 points and three kills; Nina Spano added nine points; Lily Mesier finished with seven assists and seven points; Mercedes Allen had eight points and three digs; and Brynn Hurd ended the night with four points, three kills and two blocks.
Sayre 3, Cowanesque Valley 2
WESTFIELD — Sayre dropped the first set tothe Lady Indians but won three of the next four to take home a win in the Lady Redskins’ first match of the season.
CV won the opener 25-21 before Sayre rallied to win the next two sets 25-21 and 25-14. The Lady Indians won the fourth set 25-16, but Sayre worked through the tiebreaker to take it 16-14 and the match with it.
Madeline Dutra led the Lady Redskins with 19 kills, 12 digs, nine service points and seven aces. Madison Wilson added 16 points, 11 aces and two kills; and Julia Boyle packaged 21 assists, nine digs, four kills, four blocks and four points.
Candor 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0
SPENCER — Candor rolled into town in mid-season form Tuesday and rolled away with a 3-0 win over host Spencer-Van Etten.
The Indians were good from start to finish topping the Panthers 25-9, 25-8 and 25-8.
For Candor, it was a win by committee. Braelyn Hornick had nine assists and four blocks for the Indians, and Shelby Swartz and Jennah Kareem logged six kills each. Arianna Aman recorded 13 service points with four on aces and Kaitlyn Edwards netted three aces among her 11 points.
S-VE’s stats were more modest.
Sam Deppe had five assists and two digs, and Tara Perkins added three kills and two digs.
The Panthers will visit Odessa-Montour on Thursday.
JV: Candor won the JV match 2-0 by set scores of 25-17 and 25-11.
