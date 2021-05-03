WAVERLY — The Athens Wildcats went 2-0 on the day at the Battle at the Border on Saturday.
After a five-inning loss at Northeast Bradford the other day, the Wildcats bounced back in a big way against two good pitchers.
The Wildcats earned a 14-3 win over Waverly and a 10-5 win over Tioga. Waverly picked up a 7-5 win over Tioga in the opening game of the day.
In the first game of the day Audrey Ennis hit a pair of home runs to lead the Wolverines to the victory over Tioga.
Ennis led off the second inning with a solo shot, and hit another solo home run one inning later to spark the win.
Waverly jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third, before Tioga scored two in the third and three in the fourth to go ahead 5-4.
Waverly won the game in the seventh as Olivia Robinson singled and Michaela Lauper walked. on a strikeout the runners both advanced on defensive indifference and Sidney Tomasso came up with two outs and drove in a run to tie the game. She moved to second on the throw.
Bella Romano singled home both Lauper and Tomasso to win the game.
Ennis had the two solo home runs and Tomasso and Robinson had three hits each. Tomasso had three RBI and scored a run and Robinson scored two runs.scored a run.
Alyssa Sindoni and Romano had two hits each. Romano had two RBI and Sindoni scored a run.
Lauper had a hit and scored a run.
Hali Jenner struck out seven in the circle for Waverly.
Kindra Wessels struck out 11 for Tioga.
Molly Bombard had three hits for Tioga and Wessels and Gabby Foley had two hits each for the Tigers.
Foley had an RBI and scored two runs and Bombard scored a run.
Olivia Ayres, Addy Foley and Mykenzie Thetga had hits for the Tigers.
Thetga had an RBI and Foley had an RBI and scored two runs. Austyn Vance had an RBI.
In the second game of the day the Athens Wildcats scored in five of the seven innings in the win over Waverly.
Athens got a run in the second and four in the third. After Waverly got two in the third, Athens scored five in the fourth, three in the fifth and a run in the sixth in the win.
Caydence Macik hit a pair of home runs for the Wildcats in the win, driving in six runs and scoring three runs.
Audrey Hatch, Ashlyn VanFleet, Aliyah Butler, Mallory Mummert and Braelyn Wood had two hits each for the Wildcats.
Hatch had an RBI and scored three runs, Butler scored two runs, VanFleet had two RBI and scored two runs, Mummert scored two runs and Wood had an RBI.
Harley Sullivan, Addy Repsher, Macie Coyle and Ally Thoman all had hits for the Wildcats.
Sullivan had an RBI and scored two runs and Repsher had an RBI.
Butler struck out seven and allowed six hits in the win.
Tomasso had a pair of hits for Waverly, scoring a run, and Lauper had a double and an RBI.
Romano had a hit and two RBI and Ennis and Peyton Shaw had hits. Ennis scored a run.
Sindoni scored a run for Waverly.
Jenner started on the mound, striking out one in three innings. Lauper, Tomasso and Sindoni all pitched, striking out two between them.
In the days final game Athens got six runs in the fourth inning to get the victory.
Macik had another home run in the victory, getting two hits, with two runs scored and three RBI.
Butler had three hits, three RBI and a run scored and Mackenzie Morgan had three hits, with an RBI and a run scored.
Audrey Hatch, Sullivan, Repsher and Mummert had two hits each in the game.
Hatch scored a run, Sullivan had a double and scored three runs and Mummert had an RBI and a run scored.
VanFleet had a hit and scored a run.
Wessels had three hits, with a double and a run scored for the Tigers.
Ayres had two hits and scored a run for Tioga and Vance had two hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Thetga and Foley had hits.
