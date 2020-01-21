SAYRE — The visiting Towanda Black Knights jumped out to a 19-point lead after the opening quarter and never looked back as they rolled to a 57-24 win over the Sayre Redskins in a Northern Tier League girls basketball clash on Monday.
Towanda led 21-2 after the first period and held a 32-8 lead at the halftime break.
The Black Knights outscored Sayre 18-7 in the third, while the Redskins held a 9-7 scoring edge in the final period.
Porschia Bennett led Towanda with 25 points and Paige Manchester chipped in 11 in the win.
Sayre was led by Emily Sutryk with 19 points and four steals. Gabbi Randall added five points and also grabbed 21 rebounds for the Redskins.
Athens 41, Edison 19
ATHENS — The host Lady Wildcats held Edison to single digits in each quarter as they rolled to the non-league win on Monday.
Athens led 10-5 after the first and 27-14 at the end of the first half.
In the second half, the Lady Wildcats allowed just five total points — outscoring Edison 14-5 — as they pulled away for the win.
Haley Barry led Athens with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Kayleigh Miller finished with 11 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists and Caydence Macik added eight points, seven steals and six rebounds in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.