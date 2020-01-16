DIMOCK — Sayre’s girls swimmers posted some fine times Tuesday at Elk Lake, but their efforts weren’t enough as host Elk Lake posted a 126-44 win over the Lady Redskins.
At a serious depth disadvantage, Sayre posted three wins and three seconds against the Warriors.
Jillian Shay was a double winner for the Lady Redskins, posting a time of two minutes, 38.57 seconds to win the 200 free and a personal best district qualifying time of 1:00.94. Kayla Hughey added a win in the 100 back by touching the wall in 1:16.09.
“Shay has now qualified for the District 4 Swimming Championships in five events, which will give her some good options as the post season looms closer,” said Sayre Coach Carrie Wright.
Hughey also took second in the 50 free with a time of 29.10 and joined Shay on two second-place relay squads. The pair teamed with Jordyn Maxim and Elizabeth Boyle to time out at 2:33.61 in the 200 medley relay and 2:06.66 in the 200 free relay.
The Lady Redskins also had some other personal and and season best performances.
“Elizabeth Boyle dropped over six seconds in the 100 fly off of her personal best time with a 1:38.77, proving she can follow in Jillian Shay's footsteps as a dynamic swimmer who can help the team in a lot of areas,” said Wright.
In addition, Jordyn Maxim had a season best time in the 50 free with 35.36; Jade Fairlie had a season best time of 1:26.74 in the 100 free; and Ella Chilson made her 100 free debut with a solid 1:33.71.
Sayre will visit Danville this afternoon.
