BENTON – Athens started off Wednesday’s District Duals matchup with Benton on a high note as Karter Rude pinned Benton’s Mason Michael in three minutes, 10 seconds in the opener at 145.
There weren’t a lot of Wildcats highlights after that as sixth-seeded Benton pinned a 56-21 loss on 11th-seeded Athens.
A 7-2 decision win for Athens’ Alex West at 170 and a pin win for Ben Pernaselli at 195 gave Athens a 15-12 lead — the Wildcats’ last lead of the match.
For all the quality work that Benton’s sophomores and freshmen have put in this season, it was about leaning on their upperclassmen Wednesday during the opening round of the District IV Class AA team duals.
Junior Zach Poust was happy to step up and do what was needed once again, even sending the crowd into a fenzy.
Poust moved up to heavyweight and shrugged off a near 40-pound weight difference only to pull off a stunning pin, helping sixth-seeded Benton advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals. The Tigers rattled off 26 of the next 32 points, giving away their only six to a forfeit at 113 pounds, capping the match with four straight falls.
He said he’s used to being moving up this season and that Wednesday’s postseason opener was nothing new.
“I was giving up quite a bit of weight, because when you wrestle for a team, you have to take one for the team,” Poust said. “Coach said he wanted to bump me up to heavyweight and so I did and wrestled a great opponent. It was great momentum for the team as a whole and to see me get a pin it makes them want to go out there and do the same thing.”
The junior’s fall came at a critical juncture as one of two Athens forfeits gave Benton an 18-15 lead after six matches and Poust facing Wildcat Senior Keegan Braund. Tied at 2 after the first period, Braund took an early shot in the second and seemed to have Poust locked up on this back with a quick roll. Poust, however, suddenly turned the tide and re-rolled his opponent in mere seconds and recorded the fall at 2:39 on the edge of the circle in front of the Athens bench.
One wrestler walked off in celebration to a raucous ovation; the other in disbelief.
“I was just kind of reacting to what he was giving me and doing my best to stay off my back and just score some points from it,” Poust said.
“He wrestled his butt off. You have to hand it to him; he didn’t quit wrestling,” Athens Coach Shawn Bradley said of Poust’s determination. “Keegan went for it though. We’ve tried to have these guys go for it all year, and he did so I give him credit for going for it.”
From there, Benton’s talented underclassmen took over the show. By winning the coin flip, the Tigers were able to adjust the meat of their order accordingly and it showed.
Freshman Chase Burke rolled to a 9-0 major decision at 106 pounds. Freshman Ethan Kolb improved to 18-2 this season with a 12-2 major decision; fellow Freshman Dylan Granahan earned a second-period fall while Junior Gable Strickland and sophomore Caden Temple picked up falls for a 50-21 lead. Freshman Josh Fisher’s first fall of the season at 145 then capped a string of 22 straight points to finish.
“We needed that match. I had us winning (overall) but we got a pin and that’s bonus points,” Benton Coach B.J. Wise said of Poust’s match. “I had the match really tight, and a lot of times when you’re figure out these things, it’s covering the worst-case scenario, but we were able to get the kids where we wanted them. They all have to work together and wrestle one period at a time and try to get the fall.”
“They made a great move of moving Granahan, Strickland and Temple up. So after that we got a JV kid in to wrestle a match and that works; the kids got matches,” Bradley added.
Strickland improved to 27-1 with his 18th pin this season. Sophomore Nolan Lear, at 160, remained unbeaten at 22-0 this season with a first-period fall at 1:56. Burke edged his way closer to 30 with his bonus-point victory giving him 27 wins.
“One guy wins, the next guy wins and it just gets you pumped up and gets the team pumped up,” Strickland said. “We’re family and want to win together. We want to win this as a team and that’s what we went out there to do. We’re peaking at the perfect time and we’re excited for another round.”
Benton will face No. 3 seed Canton, another Northern Tier team, on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals hosted by Milton High School. The top three teams advance to states in the double elimination format.
Benton 56, Athens 21
152: Karter Rude (A) pinned Mason Michael, 3:09. 160: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Zach Stafursky, 1:56. 170: Alex West (A) dec. Jake Bobersky, 7-2. 182: Kaleb Michael (B) pinned Colin Rosh, 3:30. 195: Ben Pernaselli (A) pinned Teagen Benner, 1:03. 220: Andrew Wolfe (B) won by forfeit. 285: Zach Poust (B) pinned Keegan Braund, 2:39. 106: Chase Burke (B) maj. dec. Kyler Setzer, 9-0. 113: Gavin Bradley (A) won by forfeit. 120: Ethan Kolb (B) maj. dec. Aiden Garcia, 12-2. 126: Dylan Granahan (B) pinned Daniel Horton, 3:16. 132: Gable Strickland (B) pinned Lucas Forbes, 2:27. 138: Caden Temple (B) pinned Brandon Jennings, 1:06. 145: Josh Fisher (B) pinned Warner Dorman, 3:33.
