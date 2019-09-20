The season is still young in New York state, but south of the border we’re 40 percent of the way. As hard as it is to believe, tonight marks the half-way point of the 2019 season.
And the season has shaped up very much as we expected. In Division I of the Northern Tier League, the title race it’s coming down to Canton, Troy and, to a lesser extent, Wellsboro. The Hornets chances took a hit a couple of weeks back when they lost to Troy. The trio could still end in a tie, if the scores come up just the right way from here on out.
In Division II, it looks like Sayre has the inside track. There’s still a lot of ball to be played, and Muncy hasn’t lost in the league. CMVT and Cowanesque Valley are only one game back at 1-1, but Sayre is the team they’re all chasing early on.
North of the border teams are still trying to figure out what they’re going to become. Waverly is the only local team with a league game and will have a stiff test on the road at Maine-Endwell tonight. It’s a high risk/high reward kind of game. If the Wolverines win this battle of state-ranked Class B teams — M-E is 15th and Waverly is 17th — they’ll be thought of as playoff contenders. In the end, though, the games that will make or break Waverly’s season will likely be Owego and Norwich. But the Wolverines have to take care of business against Chenango Valley next week and Oneonta down the line to be in position for a playoff push.
Or just win this one.
Tioga has been pushed around a bit but has managed to find a way to win against two tough opponents. The Tigers get a couple of weeks now to go into overdrive for the league season.
SVEC must have done something to anger the competition committee. No area team, and possibly no team in the state of New York, has a harder start to the season. Sidney and Susquehanna Valley are both ranked in the top seven in Class C. Walton could still be considered the team to beat in Class D. Hopefully, the tough slate will make the Eagles better faster.
