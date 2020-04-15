HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s three Sunday hunting opportunities have been established for this fall.
The state’s Board of Game Commissioners last week gave final approval to the trio of Sunday hunting offerings — Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting, Nov. 22 for bear hunting during the firearms bear season, and Nov. 29 for deer hunting during the opening weekend of the firearms season for whitetails.
Commissioners also adopted in 10 Wildlife Management Units a 14-day firearms deer season in which both bucks and antlerless deer may be taken. Bradford County’s WMUs — 3A, 3B and 3C — were not among the units where that regulation was put into place.
In Bradford County units this fall, a seven-day buck season will be followed by seven days in which both bucks and antlerless deer may be taken. The antlered deer season in Bradford County will open on Saturday, Nov. 28, includes a day of Sunday buck hunting on Nov. 29, then runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Antlerless deer hunting begins on Dec. 5 and continues through Dec. 12, concurrent with the buck season.
Commissioners backed off a statewide concurrent buck and doe season amid complaints from some hunters who feared it would deplete deer numbers.
“The initially proposed statewide concurrent firearms season was not designed to broadly reduce deer populations across the state, but was intended to allow hunters more time to meet the deer-management objectives in each WMU and take into account the potential for inclement weather to negatively affect hunting opportunities,” commission officials said in a news release.
Also during last week’s meeting, commissioners:
• Voted to extend the statewide archery deer season to end Nov. 20, giving bowhunters the opportunity to hunt during the anticipated peak and post-rut activity.
• Voted to shift the statewide general bear season to run from Saturday through Tuesday, adding the additional Sunday (Nov. 22) opportunity for bear hunters.
• Increased bear hunting opportunities for archers by adding a week to the archery bear season and creating an overlap in the first week with the muzzleloader deer and bear seasons.
• Voted to open squirrel season statewide on Sept. 12 in an effort to create more opportunities for younger hunters to get afield.
• Adopted fall turkey season dates for the year. In Bradford County units the season will run from Oct. 31-Nov. 14 and Nov. 25-27.
The board also set a statewide antlerless deer license allocation of 932,000 for 2020-21, up from 903,000 last season.
Allocations in Bradford County units (last year’s number in parentheses) are:
• WMU 3A – 21,000 (20,000); WMU 3B – 33,000 (38,000); WMU 3C – 49,000.
Commissioners also voted to issue 164 elk licenses (36 antlered, 128 antlerless) across three 2020-21 seasons. For the one-week general season of Nov. 2-7, 26 bull and 78 antlerless tags have been allocated. In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones from Sept. 12-26, 10 antlered and 16 antlerless licenses are available. Thirty-four tags will be available for a late antlerless-only elk season to run from Jan. 2-9.
The elk tags are available through lottery drawing held in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.