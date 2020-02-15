TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights lost a bunch of talent and leadership from last year’s team that captured the North Section title, but longtime coach Bill Sexton has two captains who stepped up this season.
Senior Tyler Hawley and junior Evan Johnson both emerged at the beginning of the year to take over the leadership role.
“We wait a couple of weeks at the beginning of the year before we select captains — kind of let guys step up and see what they’re going to do,” Sexton said. “We graduated a lot of leadership last year, and these two guys have jumped right into the void and have done an excellent job.”
Sexton knew early on this year that Hawley and Johnson were ready to be leaders.
“Right from Day 1, you could tell who were the guys that were really picking it up and (stepping up into) a leadership role and they’ve continued to do it all year long,” Sexton said.
The two captains have enjoyed their roles as leaders on a team that Johnson called “amazing” to work with.
“I’ve never had a team like this. We get along really well, and we all push each other and work real hard in the room. It’s a lot of fun to be on this team,” Johnson said.
Hawley, who has finished third each year at sectionals, enters today’s tournament with a “survive and advance” mindset.
“Win as many matches as I can … keep moving on,” Hawley said of his goals this postseason.
Hawley knows the 113-pound bracket will provide some challenges, including a possible matchup with returning state medalist Gavin Bradley of Athens.
“He’s a good wrestler all around, really strong, definitely tough,” said Hawley, who noted he hasn’t wrestled Bradley before.
Johnson, who was also third last year, has been happy with his season so far — especially since he has been able to stay on the mat.
“This year, I’ve been able to get a full year of wrestling,” he said. “Last year, I missed most of it with a head injury, and I feel a lot more confident, a lot more well-rounded this year going in (to sectionals).”
Johnson will compete in the 145-pound bracket today — and he knows it won’t be a cakewalk.
“Tough kids, no slouches,” said Johnson, who pointed to Sullivan County’s Nate Higley as the main challenger in the weight class.
The Towanda captains begin the Road to Hershey with similar goals.
“Really just get as far as I can go, win as many matches as I can win,” Johnson said.
“Keep pushing my teammates as far as they can go and myself as well,” Hawley added.
The postseason in Pennsylvania is arguably the toughest in the nation, so there are no guarantees, but Sexton is confident that his captains will put in the work to succeed over the next few weeks.
“They have both worked incredibly hard. They both are much better technically this year than they were last year and their ceiling is as far as they can get,” Sexton said. “I don’t want to limit them. I think they will work as hard as they can until they run into somebody who’s better than them. I don’t think it’s going to be from lack of effort on their part.”
