The Athens wrestling squad went 2-3 at the MACC Duals on Saturday.
The Wildcats took down Sullivan County by a 39-30 score.
Sullivan’s Evan Cummings pinned Gavin McGrath in 1:00 at 132 and at 138 Emiliano Mallare of Athens pinned Bryan Hope in 14 seconds.
Sullivan’s Nathan Higley pinned Lucas Forbes in 1:05 at 145 and Athens’ Chris Bathgate pinned Alexander Doran in 1:04 at 152.
At 160, Athens’ Karter Rude pinned Mason Parkhurst in a second and Zachary Stafursky of Athens won 6-3 over Colton Pretti at 172.
Tre Powell of Sullivan pinned Colin Rosh in 1:10 at 189 and there was a double forfeit at 215.
At 285, the Griffins’ Joseph Malkemes pinned Joshua Nittinger in 2:28 and Rocky Finnegan of Sullivan County got a forfeit win at 106, while Gavin Bradley of Athens got a pin over Kruz McCusker of Sullivan in just 8 seconds.
Josh Courtney of Athens got a forfeit at 120 and Kyler Setzer of Athens got a forfeit at 126.
Athens also picked up a 65-6 win over Wellsboro.
Kyler Setzer (126), McGrath (132), Courtney (113) and Bradley (120) all got forfeit wins. There was a double forfeit at 106 and Joe Brown of Wellsboro got a forfeit win at 215.
Mallare pinned Jordan Costley in 1:28 at 138 and Forbes pinned Tyler Wright in 5:06 at 145.
Bathgate pinned Nicholas Smith in 1:13 at 152 and Rude pinned Dillon Boyce in 1:02 at 160.
Stafursky won by technical fall 16-1 at 172 over Coleman Brown and Rosh pinned Anthony Romania in 1:16 at 189.
Nittinger pinned Wyatt Gastrock in 1:32 at 285.
Athens fell to Muncy 53-24.
Forbes got a forfeit win at 145 and Bathgate pinned Kobe Fowler in 34 seconds at 152. Nittinger pinned Braydon Bergey of Muncy in 34 seconds at 285 and Bradley got a forfeit win at 113.
The Wildcats fell to Montgomery 66-6. Bradley got a forfeit win at 120.
The Wildcats also fell to Selinsgrove by a 43-24 count.
Bradley got a forfeit win at 113, Kyler Setzer pinned Anna Kalcich in 36 seconds at 120 and Kaden Setzer pinned Sylvan Martin 4:19 at 138.
Rude pinned Derek Holtlzapple in 2:38 at 160.
Lewisburg 66, Sayre 0
The Redskins had three wrestlers in the lineup as Kaden Bennett fell at 160, Aiden Reid fell at 172 and Glen Romberger fell at 189.
