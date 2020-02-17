Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.