A milestone that was a long time coming for Woodring after he missed a portion of last year due to a knee injury. Woodring became the fourth player in Wolverine boys basketball history to reach the mark.
“Tonight’s loss kind of deflated it, but I’m still proud because it shows I kept on fighting and working hard through all the injuries,” said Woodring.
Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson also talked about the battle that Woodring has gone through and what he means to the program as a whole.
“Scott does so many things for this team and the school district in general. Obviously he’s one of the hardest working players I’ve ever had; he’s so deserving of any accolade that he receives,” said Judson. “This is a long time coming for him after everything he’s gone through.”
The Chenango Forks Blue Devils came out in the first quarter playing physical defense and limited the Wolverines to just eight points. They held Woodring to just two points in the quarter to take a 14-8 lead.
In the second, Woodring caught fire as he accounted for all of his team’s points with 14, including his landmark basket early on in the period. Waverly gained the lead at the end of the half, but the Blue Devils connected on a steal and a layup from junior Dubbs Haqq as time expired to give his team a 23-22 halftime lead.
To start the second half, Woodring opened up the third period with another 14 points, as the rest of his team put up just two. That was where the defense picked up for Waverly resulting in a few blocks that would turn into points on the other end. Enough to give the Wolverines a 38-36 lead going into the final quarter.
A few minutes into the fourth, Forks started to get out into transition after a few turnovers committed by Waverly. After they took back the lead, they would go on to knock down nine foul shots to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, and earn a 59-47 victory.
To go along with Woodring joining the 1,000 point club, he also had a memorable night in the scoring category as he accounted for 36 of his team’s 47 points. That was also enough to move him to third all-time in scoring at Waverly.
Forks junior Marcus Hanyon led the way with 15 points while senior Aiden Ackerson also added 13 in the win.
The Waverly JV boys team would go on to win their contest by a score of 58-42. Sophomore Brady Blauvelt led the team with 15 points.
After the loss, Waverly now gears up for the postseason finishing with an overall record of 15-4. They will be back at home on Tuesday night for a tiebreaker match with Watkins Glen to see who will win the division and advance to take on Whitney Point in the IAC Large school championship game. After that, they will move on to sectionals no matter the outcome. Chenango Forks also qualifies for sectionals, finishing with a regular season record of 11-7.
“We’ve got to learn from this game because they were extremely physical with us today,” said Judson. “I think this was a pretty good test for us to see where we’re at before playoffs start. We obviously have to play a little better on Tuesday if we expect to win against Watkins Glen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.