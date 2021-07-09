ATHENS — Athens and Southern Tioga squared off in the District 15 Minors elimination bracket final Thursday night. Athens capitalized on a depleted Southern Tioga pitching staff for a 15-2 victory.
Athens, playing as the visiting team, converted a single by Caleb Gorsline, eight walks and two hit batsmen into ten runs in the top of the first inning.
Athens used walks and timely hitting to add five more runs in the top of the second inning. The first four batters walked to first base. Shea Davidson doubled to drive in a run. Griffin Smith and Easton Paul each singled to drive in runs.
Athens also played well defensively from the start. Jacob Saxon struck out two in the first two innings. Saxon, Davidson, and Ryan Hicks each converted ground balls into outs at first.
Southern Tioga trailed 15-0 after two innings, but they showed signs of life in winning the third inning. Shortstop Luke Bryan caught a line drive off an Athens bat and caught an Athens runner in between bases for a double play. Owen Brant stuck out a batter and Athens was held scoreless in an inning for the first time in the game.
In the bottom of the third, Cooper Barnes walked with two outs already against his team. Ben Knowlden took over running duties for Barnes as a pinch runner. Peyton Greene singled to move Knowlden to second. Knowlden stole third and and then ran home when Athens did not connect on the throw attempt. Davidson replaced Saxon on the mound and struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Southern Tioga also added a run in the bottom of the fourth. Rydder Beck was able to drive in Brant to get the final score of the game.
At the end of four innings, Athens led 15-2 and earned the win.
Beck, Barnes, Benton Zay and Brant combined to complete the pitching duties for Southern Tioga. Greene and Brant led Southern Tioga at the plate with a hit each.
The loss ends Southern Tioga’s District 15 tournament play.
For Athens, Saxon and Davidson handled business on the mound. Saxon pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out three. Davidson pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out two. Smith and Paul led Athens at the plate with two hits each.
The win advances Athens into the District 15 tournament finals. Athens will play Wellsboro, at Wellsboro, on Saturday at 3:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.