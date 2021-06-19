WYALUSING — Led by the efforts of Kam Wheeler and Duncan Thetga, the Athens Major All-Stars trounced RTL 17-1 on Friday night in Wyalusing.
“It is just a result of all the hard work they have been putting in and I am really proud of them,” Athens Head Coach Jason Wanck said. “This is a good start and I am looking forward to the next one.
Kam Wheeler was 4-for-4 with three RBI and Duncan Thetga pitched two innings, striking out four and only allowed one hit. The game got called after the third inning due to the 15-run lead mercy rule.
Sam Cheresnowsky and Wheeler set the tone immediately for Athens hitting back to back doubles to start the game. After that, four consecutive batters reached base and Joe Dickerson applied the finishing touch, hitting a towering triple into center field making the score 7-0.
Cheresnowsky went 2-for-3 with one RBI, Grahm Wanck was 1-for-2 with two RBI, Zach Fisher was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Alex McQuay was 1-for-3 with two RBI, and Dickerson went 1-for-2 with two RBI. As a team, Athens finished the game with an astounding 14 hits in three innings.
Athens added insult to injury, sending down RTL in order in the bottom half of the first inning. Thetga was untouchable on the mound ,finding his stuff from the first pitch.
“Duncan is always really reliable and it is always good to start with him and we really trust him out there,” Coach Wanck said.
It was a struggle for RTL trying to get on base. Only two hits were recorded by RTL in the game, however the RTL dugout did have a moment to rejoice in the third inning when Dawson Biza blooped a single into right field to score a run.
Connor Davidson allowed a run while on the mound for Athens in the third inning, but did look good in his brief experience striking out two batters, and threw with an impressive amount of speed behind his pitches.
“Attitude and effort,” Coach Wanck said. “That’s what we focus on every game and in practice and the results will take care of themselves.”
Athens will host Sayre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
