WAVERLY — The Lady Wolverines swim team won just four of the 12 events and didn’t have enough depth to overcome the dearth in first place finishes in their meet with Watkins Glen Tuesday night.
The result was a 94-73 defeat by the Senecas.
For Waverly, Maggie Whitley took the 50-yard freestyle in 27.52 seconds; Josie VanDyke won the diving competition with a total of 124.65 points; Delaney Vascoe clocked out at 1:24.79 to win the 100 breaststroke and the 400-yard relay team of Sophia DeSisti, Mara Callear, Luci Burnett and Mackenzie Nichols touched first.
There were some highlights for the Lady Wolverines.
Willow Sharpsteen lands at No. 9 all-time in program history with a 1:08.87 in the 100 fly.
There were also a few other personal records set. They were by Alyssa Sindoni in the 200 free; VanDyke for her six-dive score and in the 100 fly; and Nichols in the 100 back.
Waverly has a week off before traveling to Southern Cayuga for a 5 p.m. meet on Sept. 24.
