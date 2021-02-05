WYALUSING— The Athens girls basketball team had their seven game win-streak snapped on Thursday night falling to Wyalusing 31-28.
The Wildcats were on a roll heading into their game against the Rams, but the offense failed to put up the same type of numbers.
In the previous four out of five games Athens scored 60 or more points. Wyalusing is no stranger to playing strong defense, and the Wildcats faced the brunt of it.
Athens guard Kayleigh Miller and forward Caydence Macik led all scorers with 12 points each. The rest of the team only combined for four points, highlighting the tough night offensively.
The score was tied 19-19 at halftime, but the Wildcats only managed to score two points in the third quarter. Macik and Miller combined for seven points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to grab the victory.
Athens failed to control the ball. The Wildcats had 16 turnovers, but did do well rebounding including eight from both Rachel Stephens and Hannah Blackmon.
Wyalusing senior Madison Putnam led the way for the Rams finishing with 11 points.
Next for Athens is a trip to face Towanda Saturday Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Towanda is red hot starting the season 9-0. Towanda has not allowed more than 30 points in the previous two games, so it could be tough sledding once again for the Wildcats.
Keep an eye on sophpmore Paige Manchester who leads Towanda with 105 points so far this season.
